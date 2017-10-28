Here’s a preview of the UFC Fight Night 119 main card bouts

Derek Brunson, left and Anderson Silva, of Brazil, fight during a middleweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 208 early Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in New York. Silva won the fight. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of UFC Fight Night 119 on Saturday at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with picks from the Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Heidi Fang:

Derek Brunson (17-5) vs. Lyoto Machida (22-7)

Class: Middleweight

Line: Brunson minus-165

Storyline: This is a fantastic opportunity for Brunson to establish himself as a legitimate contender in the division against a former champion who is returning to action after serving an 18-month suspension for a violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy. Machida had already been in the midst of a layoff when he received the sanction so he has actually not competed since June 2015. Machida hasn’t had a whole lot of recent success even when he has competed as he has dropped three of his last four fights. His elusive karate style just hasn’t been the same since opponents started to figure him out his unorthodox attacks and it doesn’t help that he has probably lost a few steps at age 39. Brunson’s only losses since 2014 have come against current interim champ Robert Whitaker and longtime champion Anderson Silva in a fight many observers believe he should have won. He has six wins during that span with five coming by first-round knockout. Brunson is very likely to try to end this one as quickly as possible.

Hill’s pick: Brunson by second-round knockout

Fang’s pick: Brunson by decision

Demian Maia (25-7) vs. Colby Covington (12-1)

Class: Welterweight

Line: Covington minus-150

Storyline: Maia came up short in his title shot against Tyron Woodley in July when he went 0-for-24 on takedown attempts. He will look to get the fight to the mat against Covington, as well. Things may go just as poorly for Maia if he can’t force the action to take place where he’s most comfortable. Covington would ordinarily be just fine going to the ground but he knows if there is one guy in the division that he is overmatched against on the mat, it’s Maia. Covington has the edge in youth, speed, power and even charisma. He could be a star. He may also have a motivational advantage in that he is trying to reach the levels in his career Maia has already achieved. Maia may not check many boxes in terms of solid edges on paper, but his edge in the grappling may be so immense that nothing much else matters.

Hill’s pick: Covington by second-round knockout

Fang’s pick: Maia by decision

Pedro Munhoz (14-2, 1 No Contest) vs. Rob Font (14-2)

Class: Bantamweight

Line: Font minus-150

Storyline: This could very well be the most entertaining bout on the main card. Font is an aggressive brawler who likes to come straight forward. Munhoz isn’t one to back down from that sort of challenge even though he has a strong submission game that may be his best path to victory in this one. Font has more power, but Munhoz probably has more paths to the victory. It’s actually a pretty relevant fight in the division as one of them is likely to take a big step forward in the division. Font has won four of his five fights in the UFC with the loss coming against John Lineker. Munhoz has gotten past a bit of an inconsistent stretch with three straight wins, including two by submission.

Hill’s pick: Font by second-round knockout

Fang’s pick: Munhoz by decision

Francisco Trinaldo (21-5) vs. Jim Miller (28-10, 1 No Contest)

Class: Lightweight

Line: Trinaldo minus-215

Storyline: Miller is a throwback fighter who seems like he would fight every weekend if it was at all possible. He’s well-rounded and incredibly durable, but just doesn’t have elite talent. He seems to be stuck in that group just outside the top 10 fighters in the world at lightweight. Trinaldo hopes he can leapfrog Miller by scoring a convincing win over him on Saturday. It won’t be easy. Miller has been finished just three times in 39 career fights and only one of those was by knockout. That is where Trinaldo excels as he is a powerful striker from both inside and at range. He just had a seven-fight winning streak snapped and may come out looking to make up for the loss with one punch. Miller has been around long enough to know how to channel that kind of aggression against Trinaldo.

Hill’s pick: Miller by decision

Fang’s pick: Trinaldo by third-round knockout

Thiago Santos (15-5) vs. Jack Hermansson (16-3)

Class: Middleweight

Line: Hermansson minus-125

Storyline: Santos actually thought he was going to get a featured bout, perhaps even a main event slot, on the card in Poland last week. When that fight fell through, he drew the matchup with Hermansson in Sao Paulo. While Hermansson is still trying to make his name in the organization, his back-to-back wins by first-round knockout have put him in a position to earn a fight against Santos. The former cast member on “The Ultimate Fighter” has also recorded two straight knockout victories. There probably shouldn’t be a whole lot of mystery here. Both fighters have recorded 10 knockouts thus far. One of them is very likely leave with 11.

Hill’s pick: Hermansson by first-round knockout

Fang’s pick: Hermansson by decision

John Lineker (29-8) vs. Marlon Vera (10-3-1)

Class: Bantamweight

Line: Lineker minus-500

Storyline: Lineker is the fighting equivalent of the old Loyola Marymount basketball team. He is all-offense, all the time. The Brazilian usually looks as if he is willing to take three punches to land one big one and he has the power to somehow make that a feasible strategy. He is definitely the favorite fighter of the fan who strictly wants to watch a face-punching contest. Lineker isn’t completely reckless as he did have a six-fight winning streak going before he came up short against T.J. Dillashaw in December. Vera has won three straight and employs a bit more finesse in his game than does Lineker. Vera has more submissions than knockouts and may look to test Lineker’s ground game and cardio. He will have to survive an offensive onslaught at some point to make that strategy effective..

Hill’s pick: Lineker by first-round knockout

Fang’s pick: Lineker by second-round knockout

