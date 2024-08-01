How much will it cost to see the first live sporting event at the Sphere?

Tickets to UFC 306 on Sept. 14 went on sale to the public Wednesday. Fans wanting to see the first live sporting event at Sphere will have to plunk down a small fortune.

Tickets to UFC 306 on Sept. 14 at Sphere went on sale to the public Wednesday starting at around $3,000 on Ticketmaster and were priced as high as $15,000.

Tickets to UFC 306 on Sept. 14 went on sale to the public Wednesday starting at around $3,000 on Ticketmaster and were priced as high as $15,000 for an octagon-side ticket.

Those prices are believed to be the highest in UFC history, according to industry sources familiar with ticket pricing.

Tickets were still available as of Thursday on Ticketmaster, priced from $3,007 in Section 110, Row 30 — noted to have a limited view of the massive interior screen — and $11,507 for a floor seat in Row 8.

Despite face-value tickets still being available, those eager to make a quick buck listed thousands of tickets on no-fee secondary ticket marketplace TickPick.

As of Thursday morning, TickPick had 2,426 tickets listed on the site, with the minimum listing price $2,280 and the average price $5,728.

The most expensive ticket listed was $55,902 for a floor seat in Section 5, Row 5.

UFC’s debut at Sphere is also the most expensive UFC event on record for TickPick. The “get-in” price, or cheapest available, as of Thursday was $2,280.

The “get-in” price for Sections 1-5, located on the floor, was $10,179.

The 10-fight card will be headlined by a bantamweight title bout between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili, and a women’s flyweight title fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

The card, which takes place on Mexican Independence Day weekend, will have competition. Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez will fight Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 at T-Mobile Arena.

