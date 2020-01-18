How to watch Conor McGregor-Donald Cerrone from UFC 246

The “Notorious” Conor McGregor returns to the octagon for the first time in more than a year on Saturday to take on Donald “The Cowboy” Cerrone at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor, left, and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone pose for pictures during a press conference ahead of their UFC 246 bout, slated for Jan. 18, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the Pearl Theater at the Palms in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

“The Notorious” Conor McGregor returns to the octagon for the first time in more than a year on Saturday to take on Donald “The Cowboy” Cerrone at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main card is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Those interested in viewing the event can purchase it on pay-per-view through ESPN+.

McGregor, a former featherweight and lightweight champion, will be fighting in an MMA bout for the first time since October 2018 and looking for his first win since 2016.

He used the time to compete in one of the most hyped boxing matches in history against Floyd Mayweather while also dealing with legal issues outside the cage.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.