How to watch Conor McGregor-Donald Cerrone from UFC 246

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2020 - 5:06 pm
 

“The Notorious” Conor McGregor returns to the octagon for the first time in more than a year on Saturday to take on Donald “The Cowboy” Cerrone at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main card is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Those interested in viewing the event can purchase it on pay-per-view through ESPN+.

McGregor, a former featherweight and lightweight champion, will be fighting in an MMA bout for the first time since October 2018 and looking for his first win since 2016.

He used the time to compete in one of the most hyped boxing matches in history against Floyd Mayweather while also dealing with legal issues outside the cage.

