‘Huge fight fan’ Donald Trump attends UFC 290 while in Vegas

Former President Donald Trump entered T-Mobile Arena shortly before the UFC 290 main card and sat with dignitaries that included a current Raiders star.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an organizing event at Fervent Calvary Chapel on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UFC president Dana White described his friend Donald Trump as a “huge fight fan” after the former president and 2024 presidential hopeful attended UFC 290 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Trump entered the arena and walked to a cageside seat, accompanied by White, shortly before the main card began at 7 p.m.

But White said Trump didn’t miss the preliminary card action.

“Want to know how crazy this guy is?” White said. “He’s driving here and he’s watching the early fights on his phone. He just loves the fights.”

Trump, who was in town to meet with supporters and volunteers, has attended several UFC events in the past. White spoke on his behalf at the Republican National Convention.

“We all know he’s one of my very good friends,” White said. “I love being around him. I had dinner with him (Friday) night until about midnight. He’s (expletive) awesome. He’s hilarious and I love hanging out with him. And he’s such a huge fight fan. He knows everybody and everything. I love the guy.”

Trump and White sat in a section of dignitaries that included Raiders star Maxx Crosby. Several fighters in attendance made their way over to meet Trump. Middleweight contender Dricus du Plessis jumped over the cage to shake Trump’s hand after his knockout victory over Robert Whittaker.

“What’s really cool about being a fan of this the way he is, the fighters all love him too,” White said. “He had a blast tonight.”

