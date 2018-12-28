MMA UFC

Indignant Jon Jones fires away at UFC 232 news conference

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2018 - 7:59 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — UFC officials apparently felt moving one of its biggest events of the year to a new city on less than a week’s notice wasn’t enough of a negative public relations hit.

So they decided to let beleaguered former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones berate reporters in defending himself for the better part of 40 minutes on Thursday.

It was a surreal scene at the UFC 232 news conference as several of Jones’ sycophants shouted questions deemed too probing and cracked jokes about his past use of both recreational and performance-enhancing drugs.

Saturday night’s card, which features a rematch between Jones and Alexander Gustafsson for the light heavyweight belt, was moved from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to The Forum in Inglewood, California, because of abnormalities discovered in tests that still show traces of the steroid metabolite for which Jones was suspended for 15 months in July 2017.

The Nevada Athletic Commission didn’t have enough time to vet U.S. Anti-Doping Agency claims the presence of the metabolite didn’t represent a new ingestion, but California’s commission had already been working on the case and offered the UFC a sanctuary for Jones to compete.

Jones, whose career has been besieged by controversy, fought back on Thursday.

“I passed a polygram (polygraph) test with pretty much the FBI, which means if I was lying I’d go to jail for perjury,” said Jones, who scheduled his own polygraph examination last year in New Mexico that was not ordered by the UFC, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency or a state athletic commission. “I passed the polygraph test saying I’ve never intentionally taken anything illegal to enhance my performance. Now that the science is starting to show itself, you will realize it. Half the people judging me haven’t opened a chemistry book since high school.”

Jones eventually came around to painting himself as a victim in entire fiasco.

“(The amount) is so small that it probably shouldn’t have even been brought up,” Jones said. “It’s such a small amount that it has no effect. In a roundabout way, I think a lot of the professionals whether it’s USADA or the UFC are realizing, ‘Jon is kind of like a guinea pig in this situation.’ I was almost wronged in this situation.”

Jones, who told a female reporter, “You suck,” and asked for her microphone to be taken away, was able to remain on the card where he has a chance to collect the light heavyweight title and millions of dollars.

It’s the undercard fighters who were most inconvenienced and more significantly, the fans, who truly took the hit.

UFC president Dana White, who said the move cost the organization $6 million that could eventually be recouped and more in pay-per-view sales by keeping Jones on the card, defended the decision to move the event instead of canceling.

“You have to pull the trigger and make moves,” he said. “You’re not going to make everybody happy. We did everything we could to make it better. We did what we could do.”

Several fighters have complained about having to pay state tax in California instead of the more business-friendly Nevada, but White said the pay scale wouldn’t be adjusted.

“Who’s going to pay my income tax in California?” he retorted. “It is what it is. It’s either that or not fight and nobody gets paid. We had to move it, and it’s costing everybody more money.”

Gustafsson, who gave Jones the toughest test of his championship run in 2013, was mostly a spectator at the bizarre news conference.

“We’re here now and the fight is happening,” Gustafsson said. “That’s all that matters. I’m flexible. It’s all good for me, but we had friends, family and fans came into town. They have a budget and they have to try to reschedule and shuffle everything. Whatever this guy says, you can’t take him serious. He’s just terrible.”

“He will eat all his words on Saturday night.”

Some of them may not taste so good.

Jones, 31, continuously tried to explain how small the amount of “pictograms” of a turinabol metabolite found in his sample were, though the actual term he was seeking was picogram.

The fighter and his crisis management PR team will be happy it’s all over and all that’s left is a weigh-in and a fight.

That’s where Jones performs best.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHIllLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Las Vegas MMA fighter Joey Ruquet joins Copa Combate tournament
When Combate Americas' Copa Combate tournament takes place on Dec. 7, Las Vegas-based MMA fighter Joey Ruquet will step in for Gaston Reyno and compete for the $100,000 prize money in the 8-man, one night featherweight tournament.
Espino, Chiasson claim UFC contracts with wins at TUF 28 Finale
Juan Espino was crowned as the TUF heavyweight winner when he submitted Justin Frazier at the finale in Las Vegas and Macy Chiasson submitted Pannie Kianzad to become the TUF 28 women's featherweight winner.
Kamaru Usman excited for what's next after TUF 28 win
After taking a win over Rafael dos Anjos at the TUF 28 Finale, UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman says he can be ready for anything that comes next or a quick turnaround if it gets him closer to a title shot.
Dana White on what's next for Usman and the flyweight division
UFC president Dana White spoke with media after the TUF 28 Finale to discuss what's next for the flyweight division and the main event winner, UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman.
Dos Anjos and Usman TUF 28 media day
Rafael dos Anjos and Kamaru Usman talk about facing each other at the TUF 28 Finale at a media day leading up to the Nov. 30 contest. Their welterweight bout will serve as the main event.
Covering The Cage: UFC 229 Press Conference Wraps Up
Covering the Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over what happened during the UFC 229 press conference between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
More in MMA UFC
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
MMA UFC Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like