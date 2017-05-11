Injured Henry Cejudo out of UFC 211

UFC flyweight Henry Cejudo responds to questions during UFC 211 media day in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

DALLAS — Henry Cejudo will have to wait a bit longer to try to snap his losing streak.

The 2008 Olympic wrestling gold medalist has been forced to pull out of his UFC 211 bout against rising flyweight star Sergio Pettis due to a hand injury.

UFC officials confirmed an MMAFighting.com report late Wednesday.

A middleweight bout between Krzysztof Jotko and David Branch will replace the bout on Saturday’s main card at American Airlines Center. Featherweights Jared Gordon and Michel Quinones have been promoted to the Fox Sports 1 portion of the preliminary card, which airs at 5 p.m.

Cejudo suffered the first loss of his professional MMA career when he was knocked out by champion Demetrious Johnson in a title bout in April 2016. He then came up short in a split-decision loss to top contender Joseph Benavidez in December.

He was hoping to get back on track against Pettis, who has won three straight.

Both Cejudo and Pettis participated in media day for UFC 211 at the House of Blues in downtown Dallas on Wednesday afternoon. There was no sign the bout was in jeopardy.

No replacement opponent will be sought for Pettis.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @adamhilllvrj on Twitter.