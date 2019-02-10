MMA UFC

Israel Adesanya wins at UFC 234 in Australia

The Associated Press
February 9, 2019 - 11:26 pm
 

MELBOURNE, Australia — Robert Whittaker provided most of the early drama at UFC 234 in Australia and Israel Adesanya quite a lot at the end.

About eight hours before their scheduled fight, Australia’s UFC middleweight champion Whittaker withdrew from his championship defense against Kelvin Gastelum because of a serious abdominal injury and subsequent emergency surgery due to a perforated hernia.

That moved up the highly anticipated No. 1 contender match between rising New Zealand star Adesayna and Brazilian veteran Anderson Silva (34-9) to the main event on the sold-out Rod Laver Arena card.

In an evenly matched fight over the first two rounds, Adesayna landed the first blow — an outside kick to Silva’s leg — then followed it up with a kick to his opponent’s right thigh, but Silva fought back with two shots to Adesayna’s chin. Despite the late flurry, Adesayna appeared to have marginally taken the first round.

Silva appeared to have won the second round, and chants for the Brazilian went up in the crowd to start the third and final round. But Adesayna, now 16-0, dominated the third for a unanimous decision, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27 as per the judges’ cards.

“This is like, for a kid, if I played basketball against Michael Jordan… this is it for me,” Adesanya said. “Anderson, thank you. You’ve been doing this for a long time my friend, I appreciate you.”

After the fight, Silva was heard saying to Adesanya: “I pass the baton onto you.”

“I’m very happy, guys. Thank you God, for giving me one more chance to come here and do my best. I love my job,” Silva said at ringside during the presentations.

The Nigerian-born Adesanya, 29, is considered one of the UFC’s most high-profile title contenders , with a spectacular fighting style that reminds many of the 43-year-old Silva in his prime.

Other fights

Also elevated on the card was the lightweight bout between American Lando Vannata and Brazilian Marcos Mariano, which Vannata won by submission near the end of the first round. Vannata improved to 10-3, two by no contest, while Mariano fell to 6-5.

UFC president Dana White said the 28-year-old New Zealand-born Whittaker, who has a record of 20-4, became ill Saturday night and complained of pain in his abdomen before being diagnosed at a hospital with a hernia. White said Whittaker could have died if he went into the ring with such an injury.

In a later statement, UFC said Whittaker had undergone emergency surgery due to a “severe abdominal injury.”

Whittaker’s manager Titus Day said Whittaker first reported some issues around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“Rob said he was a bit bloated and a little bit tired which is not uncommon when you are going through the process they are going through, reloading and putting some food back in your body,” Day told Australian Associated Press.

“Then about 10 o’clock we got a call from (Whittaker’s wife) Sofia saying he’s got some bad stomach cramps and he’s in quite a lot of pain and can’t sleep … it got to the stage at about three in the morning where he was taken to hospital.”

Gastelum tweeted with “much sorrow” that the fight was off.

“I wish (at)robwhittakermma a speedy recovery champ! Get well soon!”

Tickets for the 15,000-seat arena sold out in eight minutes. UFC has offered full refunds due to the cancellation of the main bout.

It marks the second time Whittaker has been forced to withdraw from a scheduled title fight in Australia. Injuries kept him from fighting Luke Rockhold at UFC 221 in Perth last year.

Earlier this week, White had said the winners of the Whittaker-Gastelum and Adesanya-Silva fights would meet later this year.

Covering The Cage Videos
Covering the Cage: Jones, Nunes win at UFC 232
Amanda Nunes defeats Cyborg in the women's featherweight division and Jon Jones returns to UFC as the light heavyweight champion. Covering the Cage host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill recap the UFC 232 main and co main events.
Las Vegas MMA fighter Joey Ruquet joins Copa Combate tournament
When Combate Americas' Copa Combate tournament takes place on Dec. 7, Las Vegas-based MMA fighter Joey Ruquet will step in for Gaston Reyno and compete for the $100,000 prize money in the 8-man, one night featherweight tournament.
Espino, Chiasson claim UFC contracts with wins at TUF 28 Finale
Juan Espino was crowned as the TUF heavyweight winner when he submitted Justin Frazier at the finale in Las Vegas and Macy Chiasson submitted Pannie Kianzad to become the TUF 28 women's featherweight winner.
Kamaru Usman excited for what's next after TUF 28 win
After taking a win over Rafael dos Anjos at the TUF 28 Finale, UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman says he can be ready for anything that comes next or a quick turnaround if it gets him closer to a title shot.
Dana White on what's next for Usman and the flyweight division
UFC president Dana White spoke with media after the TUF 28 Finale to discuss what's next for the flyweight division and the main event winner, UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman.
Dos Anjos and Usman TUF 28 media day
Rafael dos Anjos and Kamaru Usman talk about facing each other at the TUF 28 Finale at a media day leading up to the Nov. 30 contest. Their welterweight bout will serve as the main event.
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
MMA UFC Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing