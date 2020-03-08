Israel Adesanya wins decision over Yoel Romero at UFC 248

Israel Adesanya eventually solved Yoel Romero to win a narrow decision and retain the middleweight belt in the main event of UFC 248 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya appeared rattled when challenger Yeol Romero simply stood still with his hands covering his head for the first several minutes of their championship bout.

Adesanya eventually solved Romero, but only enough to win a narrow decision and retain the belt in a forgetful main event of UFC 248 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Much of the damage was done with leg kicks from the outside as Adesanya couldn’t close the distance.

“It was a hard fight, but I did what I had to do,” Adesanya said through loud boos. “The legs don’t lie. I tore them up.”

Adesanya said Romero’s patient and cautious game plan made it difficult to put on an exciting fight.

“It’s hard to dance with someone who doesn’t want to dance,” Adesanya said. “He just tries to lull you. It’s what I expected.”

Adesanya improved to 19-0 overall and 8-0 since signing with the UFC in 2018. Romero, a 42-year-old former Olympic silver medalist in wrestling, is 0-4 in title fights.

