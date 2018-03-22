Jay Hieron talks life after fighting, working as an actor

Prior to stepping away from fighting in the cage, Hieron had landed small roles in television series like “Person of Interest” and “Law and Order”, leading him to pursue a career in acting and stunt work.

Jay “The Thorobred” Hieron competed in mixed martial arts for over 11 years. He was Bellator MMA’s season 4 welterweight tournament winner as well as a champion in the now defunct International Fight League.

His last fight in took place in the UFC in 2013. Several months later, he announced his retirement.

Hieron breaks down what it was like for him to make the decision to retire, finding a new career after it was over, and stresses how important it is for athletes to think about their futures.

