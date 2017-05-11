Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to keep Ronda Rousey company in UFC record books — VIDEO

Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to keep Ronda Rousey company in UFC record books (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is on her way to her fifth title defense when she takes on Jessica Andrade at UFC 211.

If she can defeat Andrade on May 13, she’ll be one step closer to tying Ronda Rousey’s record of 6 successful title defenses.

If everything goes according to the Polish fighter’s plan, she will fight for the UFC women’s flyweight championship next year and become the first women’s two-division champ the promotion has seen.

Jedrzejczyk will face Andrade in the co-main event of UFC 211’s pay-per-view card at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

