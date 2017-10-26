Joanna Jedrzejczyk says Rose Namajunas is ‘mentally unstable’ on call — VIDEO

On a conference call to promote their UFC strawweight championship bout at UFC 217 on Nov. 4, title holder Joanna Jedrzejczyk called Rose Namajunas “mentally unstable”.

Namajunas reveals her family's struggles with mental illness after Jedrzejczyk calls her "mentally unstable" (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At UFC 217, Joanna Jedrzejczyk will put her title on the line for a sixth time. If she can defeat her opponent, Rose Namajunas, she will tie Ronda Rousey for most successful title defenses by a woman in the UFC.

During a conference call to promote the Nov. 4 fight card at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Jedrzejczyk called Namajunas “mentally unstable” and added that she was already broken.

Namajunas shrugged off the comments and revealed her family’s struggles with mental illness. The challenger hopes to put on an inspiring performance and show people they can overcome anything.

UFC 217 features three title fights on the pay-per-view main card. UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping will lock horns with Georges St-Pierre in the main event.

