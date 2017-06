Johnny Nunez (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On The Ultimate Fighter season 25’s latest episode, Gilbert Smith left his gloves in the Octagon following a loss to Dhiego Lima. In his weekly vlog, Johnny Nunez explains why he thinks the retirement wasn’t genuine.

Nunez also discusses why he still doesn’t think Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will fight even though the superfight was announced for Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.