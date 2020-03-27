Jon Jones’ arrest video released

The UFC star struggled to comprehend instructions and perform basic functions during a sobriety check early Thursday morning that led to his arrest in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Video was released on Friday from an officer's body cam of UFC champion Jon Jones going through a sobriety test and before being arrested. Jones was arrested early Thursday on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, possession of an open container and negligent use of a firearm. ( Bernalillo County DA)

UFC star Jon Jones struggled to comprehend instructions and perform basic functions during a sobriety check early Thursday morning that led to his arrest in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A video of the interaction between Jones and police officers was released Friday by the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office.

Jones skipped a number while counting backward and needed to be reminded several times on where to start and finish when an officer asked him to recite the alphabet from the letter ‘E’ to ‘P.’

Jones, the light heavyweight champion, was cooperative throughout the nearly 14-minute video.

He told officers he dreamed of being in law enforcement growing up and could be heard crying as he was placed in a police car while handcuffed.

Jones was arrested on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, possession of an open container and negligent use of a firearm.

He was released hours later and is expected back in court on April 8.

Officers had responded to a call of shots fired around 1 a.m. They arrived to find Jones inside his vehicle with the engine running, though the 32-year-old fighter told them he didn’t know anything about the gunshots.

He did admit he had been drinking and that he drove to the location with plans to drive again. A search of the car revealed a handgun under the driver’s seat and a bottle of mezcal three-fourths empty.

Officers found a spent shell casing just outside the vehicle.

In the arrest video, Jones said he had one drink of vodka earlier in the evening and just got “stir-crazy” from being in the house for two weeks, prompting his late-night drive. He said he had been interacting with homeless people through his window when officers arrived.

“I saw these homeless guys; I was being nice to them,” Jones said in the video. “Having a conversation with them, treating them like humans.”

A pair of Breathalyzer tests at the station both indicated he was twice the legal limit to operate a vehicle.

