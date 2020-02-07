40°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
MMA UFC

Jon Jones defends belt against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has defeated some of the MMA’s best strikers, wrestlers and grapplers during his title reigns.

But Dominick Reyes, Jones’ opponent in the main event of UFC 247 on Saturday in Houston, says his athleticism is truly unique and something the champion has never encountered in the cage.

Jones scoffed at the notion, calling it “the dumbest thing (he’s) heard in a while.”

The 32-year-old quickly pointed out that archrival Daniel Cormier was a two-time Olympic wrestler, Ovince Saint-Preux played football in the Southeastern Conference and Ryan Bader was the defensive player of the year in Nevada while playing football at McQueen High School before becoming a two-time All-America wrestler at Arizona State.

Reyes, 30, insists he’s on a different level than any of those fighters.

“I was speaking on being a traditional athlete,” he said this week on a conference call. “Playing baseball, playing football, basketball, track and field. It requires a different amount of just athleticism and overall focus.

“It’s not just playing sports. It’s getting to a very high level of athletics. It’s learning the intricacies of movement. It’s really studying film before you actually study film. Guys don’t usually study film until they get in UFC, and they don’t really understand what it is. There are so many intricacies of being a high level athlete that most people do not understand.”

Reyes, a native of Hesperia, California, who is 12-0 in his career, played defensive back at Stony Brook University and had NFL aspirations, but he went undrafted in 2013 after back-to-back all-conference seasons. He took his first pro fight a year later.

Jones, whose two brothers played in the NFL, was dismissive of his opponent’s accomplishments.

“Dominick Reyes, one of the greatest athletes in Apple Valley history,” Jones posted on Twitter. “Being a big fish in a small pond for so long has really gone to his head.”

Jones has been at the top of the MMA world for almost a decade, going 14-0 in title fights. He said he’s ready to welcome Reyes to the big leagues.

“My opponent can say that he’s comfortable and not nervous and try to make people believe whatever, but I know deep down inside, he has to be,” Jones said on a conference call. “Absolutely has to be. Not only is he fighting in the main event, he’s getting more attention and more media obligations that he ever has before. Everybody is rooting for him back at home. It causes tons of pressure.”

The bout will be the fourth in 14 months for Jones, who had fought just four times in the previous four years because of legal issues and failed drug tests. He has said the plan is to fight three times this year, which would be the first time he’s had more than two fights in a calendar year since 2011.

Reyes doesn’t have the resume of some of Jones’ opponents, but the champion insists the bout has his full attention.

“If you don’t have great pride in every piece of the puzzle, you just can’t have a masterpiece at the end, and that’s how I genuinely feel,” Jones said. “I’m starting to fight guys who, when they joined the UFC, I was the champion. So since their very first practices, it’s been about beating me, right? So when you take that away from them, it means a lot. And so I get up for every fight.”

The pay-per-view main card begins at 7 p.m. and will stream on ESPN Plus. It includes another title fight, as women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko meets Katlyn Chookagian.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
UFC president says McGregor-Nurmagomedov rematch is the fight to make
After Conor McGregor's first-round demolition of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, UFC president Dana White said a rematch between "The Notorious" and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is the fight to make next. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246 Ceremonial Weigh-In Staredowns - VIDEO
The UFC 246 fight card, featuring a welterweight main event between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone, is official, minus one planned bout. In place of Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso, a bantamweight bout between Brian Kelleher and Ode' Osbourne will move up to the pay-per-view main card. All fighters competing on the card faced off during the ceremonial weigh-ins at The Park Theater.
McGregor: "All their eyes are lighting up when 'The Notorious' name is mentioned" - VIDEO
Conor McGregor says he knows that other fighter's eyes light up at the chance of facing him as it usually means a dramatic increase in pay. Welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman spoke about why they'd face McGregor next and Donald Cerrone explained how he's affected his payday for UFC 246. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conor McGregor says he'd be honored to be the first to fight at Allegiant Stadium
;
Maycee Barber Doing All She Can to Become the UFC's Youngest Champion - VIDEO
As 21-year-old Maycee Barber begins her quest to become the youngest champion in the UFC, she must first face a competitor in women's flyweight Roxanne Modafferi - a veteran of the sport who is often regarded as one of the pioneers of women's mixed martial arts. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246- Media Day Staredowns
With UFC 246 fight week underway, fighters from five featured bouts, including the co-main event women's bantamweight contest between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington, faced off at media day in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246 Press Conference: McGregor vs. Cerrone Highlights and Staredown - VIDEO
Ahead of their welterweight bout at UFC 246 on Jan. 18, Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone were respectful of one another, despite having traded barbs close to four years ago at another press conference. Their bout will serve as the five-round main event at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC Champ Usman "Love and Unity Does Win Sometimes"
Kamaru Usman retained the UFC welterweight title when he knocked out Colby Covington in the fifth round of their title bout at UFC 245. After a heated lead-up to their bout, Usman says sometimes love and unity wins. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 245 Ceremonial Weigh-in Staredowns
Here are the staredowns from the ceremonial weigh-in featuring all fighters competing at the UFC 245 fight card on Dec. 14 at the T-Mobile Arena. There are three title fights on the main card with the main event featuring a middleweight title bout between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Kamaru Usman explains the origin of the Colby Covington rivalry ahead of UFC 245
Ahead of their welterweight title fight, division champion Kamaru Usman explains where the rivalry with his opponent, Colby Covington originated and discusses what he thinks about the challenger's persona. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Covington: I enjoy the boos, that gives me extra inspiration
UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington discusses his upcoming fight taking place on Dec. 14 at the T-Mobile Arena against Kamaru Usman and says he is fueled by those who boo him at events. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST