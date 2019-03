Kamaru Usman takes down Tyron Woodley in the welterweight title bout during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Usman won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Jon Jones retained the light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision over Anthony Smith in the main event of UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

All three judges scored the fight 48-44 in favor of the champion despite a two-point deduction in the closing seconds of the fourth round for an illegal kick that landed as Smith was on the ground.

Jones wore down Smith early with kicks to the leg and body before turning up the pressure in the fourth round with elbows against the cage and a big slam. He coasted through the final five minutes after he was penalized.

Kamaru Usman dominated Tyron Woodley for five rounds to take the welterweight title in the co-main event.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

