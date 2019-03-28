Jon Jones set to headline UFC 239 at T-Mobile Arena in July

Jon Jones gestures in between rounds against Anthony Smith in the light heavyweight title bout during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Jones won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thiago Santos, left, is announced the winner against Gerald Meerschaert in the UFC 213 middleweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 8, 2017. Santos won by technical knockout. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

In this July 6, 2017, file photo, Amanda Nunes poses during media day for UFC 213 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been teasing a move to heavyweight and a potential fight against former champ Stipe Miocic on social media.

He has at least one more challenger at light heavyweight before that happens.

Jones is expected to defend the light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239 at T-Mobile Arena on July 6, sources close to the organization confirmed after ESPN reported the bout Wednesday.

Amanda Nunes will also put the women’s bantamweight title on the line against former champ Holly Holm on the card, which takes place during International Fight Week.

Verbal agreements are in place for both fights, though they have not been formally announced.

Jones returned from a one-year suspension to reclaim the vacant belt with a third-round knockout of Alexander Gustafsson in December before earning a unanimous-decision win over Anthony Smith earlier this month.

Santos has emerged as a contender with three straight knockout wins since moving up to 205 pounds last year.

Nunes, who currently holds both the bantamweight and featherweight titles, will move back down to bantamweight after knocking out Cris “Cyborg” Justino to take the 145-pound belt She has won her last eight fights.

Holm has won two of her last three after a three-fight losing streak. The former bantamweight champion has bounced back and forth between 135 and 145 pounds over the last couple years and will once again pursue the 135-pound title she first won with a knockout of Ronda Rousey in 2015.

Nunes and Holm were the only two fighters to defeat Rousey in the UFC.

More MMA: Follow at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.