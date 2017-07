Light-heavyweights Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, scheduled for Saturday night’s main event at UFC 214 in Anaheim, California, made weight Friday.

Cormier came in at 205 pounds, and Jones came in at 204.5 pounds.

