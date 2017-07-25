Jones says Cormier will be remembered as one of his great contenders after UFC 214

The rivals discussed their upcoming rematch set for July 29 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Jones says after UFC 214, Cormier will be remembered as one of his great contenders. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Current UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones showed restraint Monday on the UFC 214 conference call for the most part. The rivals discussed their upcoming rematch set for July 29 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Jones is excited to complete his redemption story at UFC 214 by usurping Cormier from the light heavyweight throne. Meanwhile, Cormier maintains that he will prevail when he rematches his arch nemesis.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.