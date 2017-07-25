ad-fullscreen
Jones says Cormier will be remembered as one of his great contenders after UFC 214

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2017 - 5:10 pm
 

Current UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones showed restraint Monday on the UFC 214 conference call for the most part. The rivals discussed their upcoming rematch set for July 29 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Jones is excited to complete his redemption story at UFC 214 by usurping Cormier from the light heavyweight throne. Meanwhile, Cormier maintains that he will prevail when he rematches his arch nemesis.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

