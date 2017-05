Julian Marquez ready for LFA 12 after almost quitting MMA (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Julian Marquez (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As a professional MMA fighter, Julian Marquez is 4-1 and is hungry to face Cameron Olson in the cage at Legacy Fighting Alliance 12.

When his first fight with Olson was canceled in December 2015, Marquez was debating whether or not to hang up his gloves.

With the help of a sports psychologist and his coaches at Syndicate MMA, Marquez rekindled his passion for MMA.

