Undefeated lightweight Justin Gaethje will face Michael Johnson in his UFC debut and says he plans to bring pressure and violence to the octagon.

Justin Gaethje says he'll bring pressure and violence in UFC debut (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UFC lightweight veteran Michael Johnson will take on promotional newcomer Justin Gaethje in the main event of The Ultimate Fighter season 25 Finale at the T-Mobile Arena on July 7.

Gaethje and Johnson have traded verbal barbs ahead of their fight. While Johnson thinks the undefeated fighter will suffer from a case of the jitters, Gaethje promises to bring the violence to the bout.

Check out the video above.

Follow Heidi Fang on Twitter @HeidiFang. Contact at hfang@reviewjournal.com