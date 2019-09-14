Justin Gaethje taking measured approach to UFC title run

The fan-favorite is known more as a brawler, but believes a more cerebral attack is his key to pursuing the lightweight title.

Justin Gaethje, left, reacts to his technical knockout win against Michael Johnson in The Ultimate Fighter 25 lightweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, July 7, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

There’s little chance UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje will ever be seen as a calculating tactician in the cage.

His reckless style has been his trademark, making him one of the most popular fighters in the organization.

The 30-year-old is starting to put some finer touches on his rugged approach, however.

“My output has dropped about 85 percent, if you look at it, and my coach told me forever, ‘Just try a little bit less and you will find more success,’” Gaethje said this week at media day in advance of his UFC Fight Night 158 headliner against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in Vancouver. “It’s like golf. The harder you try, the worse you are to do it.

“It doesn’t make sense to me because I come from wrestling, where the harder you work, the better you did. But once I lost two times in a row, I was able to go back to the drawing board and take the criticism and try to make the adjustments.”

The main card streams live on ESPN-Plus at 5 p.m. with the preliminary card starting at 2.

Gaethje’s more cerebral approach to fighting figures to be put to the test against Cerrone, who will invite a brawl.

It’s likely Gaethje will be more than willing to oblige, as long as it leads to a win.

He entered the UFC undefeated in 17 career fights and as a former World Series of Fighting Champion. After a wild victory over Michael Johnson in his UFC debut, Gaethje dropped two in a row and it led to some reflection on what he wanted to get out of the sport.

Once content to be a fan-favorite, Gaethje realized he wanted even more out of his career.

He has won his last two fights and has his sights set on the top of the division.

“I want to win a world title,” he said. “That’s what brings you notoriety as the best in the world. I’m going to leave and quit this when I don’t believe I can be the best in the world and I don’t have a chance.

“That’s foremost what’s going to create my legacy, but it’s also how I treat people, the way the people from the UFC see me, the way the fans see me, the way I get to interact with people. Anytime you ask me in my career, the answer will be different, but it will always surround positivity.”

The card also features the return of heavyweight Todd Duffee, who last competed in a first-round knockout loss to Frank Mir in July 2015. He has been through contractual issues and several injuries that included a freak gym accident that cost him two years.

Duffee, 33, was once considered a top prospect and hopes to get back on track, starting with his Saturday matchup against Jeff Hughes.

Cerrone challenges McGregor

Cerrone was asked about former champ Conor McGregor potentially getting a title shot at lightweight against champion Khabib Nurmagomedov late this year should he choose to return from his hiatus.

He scoffed at the notion of McGregor even wanting to fight.

“Do you think he comes back, though?” Cerrone asked. “I mean … it’s been a lot of talk and a lot of years. Who knows? It’s just not even worth it to me anymore. Like man, are you going to come back? (Expletive) or get off the pot, bro.”

Cerrone said he believes top contender Tony Ferguson is the one who deserves the next shot at Nurmagomedov.

GSP vs. Khabib possible?

The debate about Nurmagomedov’s next opponent has mostly centered on McGregor or Ferguson.

There may be another hat in the ring.

Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told TMZ this week the champion’s plan is to fight former welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St. Pierre and he believes St. Pierre would be up for the challenge.

“Georges is my friend for 10 years, and I know Georges wants to fight Khabib,” Abdelaziz told the website. “If you’re going to compare Tony Ferguson, he beat a whole bunch of guys, but he’s never been a champion.”

St. Pierre, 38, has fought once since 2013 when he returned to win the middleweight title from Michael Bisping in November 2017.

More MMA: Follow at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.