Kelvin Gastelum wanted to fight Lawler or Cerrone in Mexico City

When the UFC returns to Mexico City on Nov. 5, Kelvin Gastelum will face Jorge Masvidal. Gastelum was hoping to secure a bout with former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler or Donald Cerrone next.

Kelvin Gastelum. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When the UFC returns to Mexico City on Nov. 5, Kelvin Gastelum will face Jorge Masvidal. Gastelum was hoping to secure a bout with former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler or Donald Cerrone next.

The former Ultimate Fighter winner said he’s not looking past “Gamebred” at all. Even though it’s not the fight he asked for, Gastelum looks at this opportunity as a fight that will help him grow. Gastelum last fought at UFC 200 where he decisioned former UFC champion Johny Hendricks.

The 24-year-old athlete also explains why he was more motivated than ever to see Tyron Woodley get the belt wrapped around his waist at UFC 201.

Gastelum vs. Masvidal will take place on Nov. 5 in Mexico City, Mexico, as part of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America 3 Finale.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.