Kevin Lee: ‘McGregor the interim champ, Nurmagomedov turned fight down’

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has only fought once in the lightweight division. Kevin Lee, who will battle for the interim lightweight championship on Oct. 7, says that’s why he considers McGregor the interim champion and his challenger, Tony Ferguson, as the real number one fighter of the 155-pound weight class.

Many had expected that Ferguson would face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the interim title. Lee says Nurmagomedov was offered the fight, but turned it down.

Training out of Las Vegas, Lee says Ferguson is the toughest competitor he will face to date. They will lock horns for the interim UFC lightweight championship at UFC 216 in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

