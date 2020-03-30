72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
MMA UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov casts doubt on UFC 249 appearance

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2020 - 3:23 pm
 

The UFC’s plans to hold UFC 249 on April 18 have hit another snag.

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, scheduled to defend the belt against Tony Ferguson in the main event, said Monday during an Instagram live video that he is in Russia and probably won’t be able to leave because of travel bans in the country.

The event had been scheduled for Brooklyn, New York, but restrictions on nonessential events were going to make that impossible even if no fans were in attendance. UFC president Dana White then wanted to bring the card to the UFC’s production facility in Las Vegas, but similar rules are in place.

White has vowed the show will go on, but he has yet to announce a venue.

Nurmagomedov had been training in San Jose, California, until about March 20, when he decided to relocate to the United Arab Emirates, where his camp thought the fight would take place.

“We were training (in California) without any information regarding the fight — where and how is it going to happen,” he said, according to a translation from RT Sport. “Then the UFC told us that the fight 100 percent isn’t happening in the (U.S.), and they said that 99 percent that it will happen in Abu Dhabi.”

Nurmagomedov said when his team arrived to the United Arab Emirates, it was told that the borders were closing.

“So we had to fly back to Russia,” he said. “Currently I am in Dagestan, and I am training and preparing every day, although I don’t know what am I preparing for, because after we came to Russia, we also learned that the borders are going to be locked, same like in the States, same like in Europe, Emirates — everywhere. The whole world is in quarantine right now.”

The saga of Nurmagomedov and Ferguson is one of the most enigmatic rivalries the sport has seen. This is the fifth time the fight has been booked, with the first four canceled for a variety of reasons.

Ferguson has won 12 straight fights and hasn’t lost since 2012. Nurmagomedov is 28-0 as a professional.

Now their bout is in jeopardy of being called off again, though that wouldn’t necessarily mean the show would be scrapped.

It’s believed the UFC has been looking at sites in the United States, possibly in Florida, to put on the pay-per-view event. That plan might have hit a snag with Florida starting to adopt the type of restrictions other states already have enacted.

Nurmagomedov said he has heard the UFC is making plans to replace him on the card.

“I am not against it,” he said. “I know that fighters need to feed their families and pay their bills. I know how hard it is for the fighter. Unless they fight, they aren’t getting any money.

“I am even hearing that they are looking for an opponent for Tony, because he is in the States and I am here in Russia. But I am here not on my own will. The UFC told me that this fight 100 percent isn’t happening in the USA, and even if it’s not happening in the Emirates, it will happen on this side of (the) Atlantic. We discussed everything with the UFC. By that time, I already spent five weeks of hard training.”

Several fighters said through social media that they would replace Nurmagomedov.

Justin Gaethje has emerged as a favorite should Ferguson remain on the card. Conor McGregor previously guaranteed either Ferguson or Nurmagomedov would pull out of the fight and vowed to step in, but that was before the coronavirus pandemic. He has been one of the most vocal athletes in the world about social distancing and has used his platform to advocate for a full shutdown of his native Ireland. It would be shocking if he now agreed to fight.

White did not respond to a request for comment.

Any delay in the fight would push it back at least several months. Nurmagomedov is a devout Muslim and will not fight during Ramadan or for the ensuing six weeks, at a minimum. The month of prayer and fasting begins April 23.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Costco reduces hours at Las Vegas Valley stores, gasoline pumps
Costco reduces hours at Las Vegas Valley stores, gasoline pumps
2
Jeff Lowe of ‘Tiger King’ wanted attraction in downtown Las Vegas
Jeff Lowe of ‘Tiger King’ wanted attraction in downtown Las Vegas
3
Sisolak orders halt to all evictions
Sisolak orders halt to all evictions
4
Bryan Harper retires from baseball to pursue real estate career
Bryan Harper retires from baseball to pursue real estate career
5
Number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada surpasses 1,000
Number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada surpasses 1,000
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
Jon Jones DWI Arrest Video
Video was released on Friday from an officer's body cam of UFC champion Jon Jones going through a sobriety test and before being arrested. Jones was arrested early Thursday on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, possession of an open container and negligent use of a firearm.
UFC Brasilia happens in empty arena - VIDEO
Despite coronavirus canceling many other planned sporting events, UFC Brasilia went on as scheduled on Mar. 14, though no fans were permitted to attend. Charles Oliveira and Gilbert Burns took home performance bonuses for their wins in the main and co-main events, respectively. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NAC suspends combat sports through March 25 - Video
The Nevada Athletic Commission voted to suspend all combat sports licenses through March 25 in order to protect the health and safety of those working and competing in the events from coronavirus. Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss what this means for future events the UFC have on their schedule and more. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Adesanya-Romero defend their performances at UFC 248 - VIDEO
Israel Adesanya retained the UFC middleweight belt by defeating Yoel Romero via unanimous decision, but the fight came under criticism for there being a lack of action. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White says UFC 248 main event was a terrible fight - VIDEO
At the post-fight press conference UFC president Dana White expressed his displeasure with UFC 248's main event between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 248 Official Weigh-In Results - Video
All but one fighter made weight for UFC 248. Emily Whitmire came in heavy for the strawweight limit by 1.5 pounds. All fighters involved in title fights hit the mark making Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero official. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sean O'Malley Says His Performance at UFC 248 Will Remind Everyone Who He Is - VIDEO
UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley explains what his two-year hiatus from competing in the octagon was like, what he missed most about fighting in his time away and what he thinks his strengths are against Jose Quinonez at UFC 248. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 248 Staredowns - VIDEO
All fighters on the UFC 248 main card faced off at media day at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, including Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk who will fight for the women's strawweight title and middleweights Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero who will do battle for the division's belt on March 7 at the T-Mobile Arena.
Israel Adesanya says McGregor and Rousey's rise helped him with UFC fame
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya discusses how he's prepared to handle the fame that comes with having a title belt by studying what others like Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor have done before him. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White says coronavirus is a global problem - VIDEO
UFC President Dana White explains how the promotion as a global brand with fight cards in all corners of the world is preparing to handle the coronavirus. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White says coronavirus is a global problem - VIDEO
UFC President Dana White explains how the promotion as a global brand with fight cards in all corners of the world is preparing to handle the coronavirus. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joanna Jedrzejczyk explains her intent with gas mask meme - VIDEO
UFC Strawweight Joanna Jedrzejczyk posted a meme of herself in a gas mask next to her Chinese opponent Zhang Weili and later deleted it from Instagram. At a media day, Jedrzejczyk explained what her intent was with that post and fired back at Weili who had said earlier in the day that she was still angry over the joke. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zhang Weili Still Angry Over Her Opponent's Coronavirus Joke - VIDEO
UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili discusses how she fled her native China to train in Las Vegas due to the spread of the coronavirus and responds to jokes her opponent, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, made about the outbreak ahead of their UFC 248 title bout. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC president says McGregor-Nurmagomedov rematch is the fight to make
After Conor McGregor's first-round demolition of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, UFC president Dana White said a rematch between "The Notorious" and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is the fight to make next. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246 Ceremonial Weigh-In Staredowns - VIDEO
The UFC 246 fight card, featuring a welterweight main event between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone, is official, minus one planned bout. In place of Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso, a bantamweight bout between Brian Kelleher and Ode' Osbourne will move up to the pay-per-view main card. All fighters competing on the card faced off during the ceremonial weigh-ins at The Park Theater.
McGregor: "All their eyes are lighting up when 'The Notorious' name is mentioned" - VIDEO
Conor McGregor says he knows that other fighter's eyes light up at the chance of facing him as it usually means a dramatic increase in pay. Welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman spoke about why they'd face McGregor next and Donald Cerrone explained how he's affected his payday for UFC 246. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conor McGregor says he'd be honored to be the first to fight at Allegiant Stadium
;
Maycee Barber Doing All She Can to Become the UFC's Youngest Champion - VIDEO
As 21-year-old Maycee Barber begins her quest to become the youngest champion in the UFC, she must first face a competitor in women's flyweight Roxanne Modafferi - a veteran of the sport who is often regarded as one of the pioneers of women's mixed martial arts. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246- Media Day Staredowns
With UFC 246 fight week underway, fighters from five featured bouts, including the co-main event women's bantamweight contest between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington, faced off at media day in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246 Press Conference: McGregor vs. Cerrone Highlights and Staredown - VIDEO
Ahead of their welterweight bout at UFC 246 on Jan. 18, Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone were respectful of one another, despite having traded barbs close to four years ago at another press conference. Their bout will serve as the five-round main event at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Jon Jones’ arrest video released
By / RJ

The UFC star struggled to comprehend instructions and perform basic functions during a sobriety check early Thursday morning that led to his arrest in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Bob Bennett, executive director of the Nevada Athletic Commission, during a Nevada Athletic Com ...
Nevada Athletic Commission meeting canceled

The Nevada Athletic Commission’s planned Wednesday meeting has been canceled as protocols are put in place to comply with Governor Steve Sisolak’s emergency directive on public meetings.

Weili Zhang, left, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk trade blows during the third round of their UFC 248 f ...
Women’s title bout steals show at UFC 248
By / RJ

Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk engaged in an epic brawl on a card headlined by a lackluster middleweight title bout between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero.