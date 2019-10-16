Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager cited for battery in Las Vegas

MMA Manager Ali Abdelaziz is seen at a regular season mixed martial arts bout at PFL 1, Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Nassau Coliseum (NYCB Live) in Uniondale, NY. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz was cited for battery at an event in Las Vegas last weekend, according to a police report.

Abdelaziz allegedly struck rival manager Abe Kawa with a closed fist during a Professional Fighters League playoff event Friday night at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

The incident, which took place in a cageside VIP seating section, was witnessed by two Metropolitan Police Department officers. Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis’ fiance, Leisette France, witnessed the altercation and verified Kawa’s account that Abdelaziz approached him and struck him in the right side of the face “for no reason.”

“Aziz did willfully and unlawfully use force and violence upon the person of another to wit Ibrahim Kawa by using his fist to hit said victim in the face and head area in the presence of a public officer,” the police report stated.

Abdelaziz was not taken into custody, but was escorted from the premises by officers. He’s expected to appear in a Las Vegas court in January for this case. He’s also facing a battery charge stemming from an altercation with UFC fighter Colby Covington at the Palms earlier this year.

Kawa’s First Round Management represents UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and welterweight star Jorge Masvidal, among others.

Abdelaziz, the founder of Dominance MMA Management, represents current UFC champions Henry Cejudo, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman.

“The Professional Fighters League is aware of an incident that occurred Friday, Oct. 11, backstage at the Mandalay Bay Events Center between MMA managers Ali Abdelaziz and Ibrahim Kawa,” a statement from the organization read. “PFL understands that a police report has been filed by Mr. Kawa and is continuing to gather information.”

The PFL has playoff events scheduled for Thursday and Oct. 31.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.