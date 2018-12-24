Las Vegan Gina Mazany set to fight at UFC 235 at T-Mobile

Mazany will take on the Season 28 winner of “The Ultimate Fighter” in a women’s bantamweight bout on the UFC 235 card at T-Mobile Arena.

Macy Chiasson, right, lands a right hook on Pannie Kianzad during the first round of “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 28 Finale on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at The Pearl, at Palms, in Las Vegas. Chiasson went on to defeat Kianzad by second round submission. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Macy Chiasson, left, lands a kick against Pannie Kianzad during the first round of “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 28 Finale on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at The Pearl, at Palms, in Las Vegas. Chiasson went on to defeat Kianzad by second round submission. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Pannie Kianzad, left, is comforted by Macy Chiasson after Chiasson submitted her in the second round of “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 28 Finale on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at The Pearl, at Palms, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegan Gina Mazany will look to even her record in the UFC when she returns to action on the March 2 pay-per-view card at T-Mobile Arena.

Mazany, who is 1-2 in the organization after starting her pro career 4-0, will face Macy Chiasson in a women’s bantamweight bout at UFC 235.

UFC officials confirmed the bout to the Review-Journal. Mazany is coming off a decision loss to Lina Lansberg in May.

Chiasson won Season 28 of “The Ultimate Fighter” earlier this month as a featherweight and will look to make a quick impact in the organization when she drops to her more natural fighting weight of 135 pounds for the fight against Mazany.

The organization announced another women’s bantamweight bout for the card last week as Aspen Ladd will take on former champion Holly Holm. UFC 235 also includes Ben Askren’s debut fight in the organization as he will take on former champ Robbie Lawler. No main even has been announced.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHIllLVRJ on Twitter.