MMA UFC

Las Vegan Gina Mazany set to fight at UFC 235 at T-Mobile

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2018 - 1:00 pm
 

Las Vegan Gina Mazany will look to even her record in the UFC when she returns to action on the March 2 pay-per-view card at T-Mobile Arena.

Mazany, who is 1-2 in the organization after starting her pro career 4-0, will face Macy Chiasson in a women’s bantamweight bout at UFC 235.

UFC officials confirmed the bout to the Review-Journal. Mazany is coming off a decision loss to Lina Lansberg in May.

Chiasson won Season 28 of “The Ultimate Fighter” earlier this month as a featherweight and will look to make a quick impact in the organization when she drops to her more natural fighting weight of 135 pounds for the fight against Mazany.

The organization announced another women’s bantamweight bout for the card last week as Aspen Ladd will take on former champion Holly Holm. UFC 235 also includes Ben Askren’s debut fight in the organization as he will take on former champ Robbie Lawler. No main even has been announced.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHIllLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Las Vegas MMA fighter Joey Ruquet joins Copa Combate tournament
When Combate Americas' Copa Combate tournament takes place on Dec. 7, Las Vegas-based MMA fighter Joey Ruquet will step in for Gaston Reyno and compete for the $100,000 prize money in the 8-man, one night featherweight tournament.
Espino, Chiasson claim UFC contracts with wins at TUF 28 Finale
Juan Espino was crowned as the TUF heavyweight winner when he submitted Justin Frazier at the finale in Las Vegas and Macy Chiasson submitted Pannie Kianzad to become the TUF 28 women's featherweight winner.
Kamaru Usman excited for what's next after TUF 28 win
After taking a win over Rafael dos Anjos at the TUF 28 Finale, UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman says he can be ready for anything that comes next or a quick turnaround if it gets him closer to a title shot.
Dana White on what's next for Usman and the flyweight division
UFC president Dana White spoke with media after the TUF 28 Finale to discuss what's next for the flyweight division and the main event winner, UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman.
Dos Anjos and Usman TUF 28 media day
Rafael dos Anjos and Kamaru Usman talk about facing each other at the TUF 28 Finale at a media day leading up to the Nov. 30 contest. Their welterweight bout will serve as the main event.
Covering The Cage: UFC 229 Press Conference Wraps Up
Covering the Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over what happened during the UFC 229 press conference between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
More in MMA UFC
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
MMA UFC Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like