Las Vegan Gray Maynard set for lightweight return at UFC 229

The former title challenger will return to 155 pounds to fight Nik Lentz on the T-Mobile Arena card headlined by Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Gray Maynard, right, takes down Teruto Ishihara during the The Ultimate Fighter 25 featherweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, July 7, 2017. Maynard won by unanimous decision. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UFC featherweight competitor Gray "The Bully" Maynard explains why he feels rejuvenated fighting at 145-pounds at a media day on Dec. 1, 2016 at the TUF 24 Finale at The Palms in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegan Gray Maynard will return to lightweight and fight at home on the UFC 229 card at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 6.

Nik Lentz will be Maynard’s opponent, UFC officials confirmed to the Review-Journal on Monday.

Maynard, a former lightweight title challenger, won two of three fights at featherweight. He is coming off a one-sided unanimous decision over Teruto Ishihara in July 2017.

Lentz, who has lost two of three, dropped a decision to David Teymur in June.

UFC 229 will be headlined by a lightweight title showdown between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champ Conor McGregor.

