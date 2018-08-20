MMA UFC

Las Vegan Gray Maynard set for lightweight return at UFC 229

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2018 - 4:34 pm
 
Updated August 20, 2018 - 5:35 pm

Las Vegan Gray Maynard will return to lightweight and fight at home on the UFC 229 card at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 6.

Nik Lentz will be Maynard’s opponent, UFC officials confirmed to the Review-Journal on Monday.

Maynard, a former lightweight title challenger, won two of three fights at featherweight. He is coming off a one-sided unanimous decision over Teruto Ishihara in July 2017.

Lentz, who has lost two of three, dropped a decision to David Teymur in June.

UFC 229 will be headlined by a lightweight title showdown between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champ Conor McGregor.

