Las Vegan Gray Maynard set for lightweight return at UFC 229

Las Vegan Gray Maynard will return to lightweight and fight at home on the UFC 229 card at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 6.
Nik Lentz will be Maynard’s opponent, UFC officials confirmed to the Review-Journal on Monday.
Maynard, a former lightweight title challenger, won two of three fights at featherweight. He is coming off a one-sided unanimous decision over Teruto Ishihara in July 2017.
Lentz, who has lost two of three, dropped a decision to David Teymur in June.
UFC 229 will be headlined by a lightweight title showdown between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champ Conor McGregor.
