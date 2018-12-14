MMA UFC

Las Vegan Kevin Lee revisits past to set future course in UFC

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2018 - 2:30 pm
 

Las Vegan Kevin Lee is revisiting his past in an effort to take a big step forward in the future.

The lightweight contender hopes avenging a 2014 loss to Al Iaquinta in the main event of the UFC on Fox 31 card in Milwaukee on Saturday night will help propel him to a title shot.

It’s the pursuit of the belt, not blind vengeance, that prompted Lee to take the rematch against Iaquinta nearly five years since Iaquinta spoiled Lee’s UFC debut with a unanimous decision victory at UFC 169 in New Jersey.

SHORT DESCRIPTION (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The bout headlines the final event on Fox as the UFC’s new deal with ESPN begins in January. Saturday’s main card on the network begins at 5 p.m. Preliminary card bouts begin on Fox Sports 1 at 2 p.m.

Iaquinta is coming off a somewhat competitive loss to champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Lee believes a dominant win Saturday would allow him to lobby for a title bout against Nurmagomedov.

“His last fight he went real well with Khabib,” Lee told reporters this week about Iaquinta. “That’s what motivates me even more. I’m chasing that title. Of course, I want the fight back. He’s got the bogus win over me he shouldn’t have.

“That bites at me a little, but more than anything I want that title and he’s the quickest route to it right now. It just makes the most sense.”

Lee was 7-0 as a pro when he signed with the UFC to fight Iaquinta back in 2014 and suffered the first loss of his career.

Both fighters have made tremendous strides forward to the elite upper echelon of the lightweight division. Lee is 10-2 since that first meeting, with one of those losses coming in an interim title fight last year when he had a great start against Tony Ferguson before getting submitted in the third round.

Iaquinta, however, feels he still has a mental edge.

“I’ve seen him progress each fight,” Iaquinta said of Lee. “I think he’s gotten bigger, stronger and more powerful. I’m just way smarter. I outsmarted him in the first fight. He was second-guessing himself in between rounds and he’ll be second-guessing himself right off the bat. He saw what I was made of in the first fight and I’m still made of the same (expletive). I’m just way smarter, way more mature and I’ve been in there with tougher guys. He got lucky he got me so early because he would have got knocked out like the rest of them.”

Lee, a 26-year-old who came to Las Vegas from Detroit when he committed full-time to an MMA career, expects to overwhelm Iaquinta on his way to the top of the division.

He insists he’s not looking ahead, though.

“I always have my long-term goals in the back of my head, but right now my focus is 100 percent on Al and seeing his tendencies and what he likes to do,” Lee said. “There’s a lot of things that I can take advantage of to make sure I shine on Saturday. After that, I can be me and let it flow and just see who’s next.”

Lee hopes that will be a shot against Nurmagomedov even if deep down he admits Ferguson should rightfully get that chance.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have been booked to face each other on four occasions over the last few years only to have each of the bouts scrapped. Now with Nurmagomedov as the champion and Ferguson the unquestioned top contender, the organization is likely to try to book it again.

Lee says he would like to see it happen because he likes it in the interest of pure competition, but he’s not going to let that stop him from his own pursuits.

“Maybe some things are just destined to never happen,” he said. “If it doesn’t, then you know I’m going to squeeze my way in there. I think people will see Saturday night I’m the rightful holder of that title anyway and then I’ll let the people decide. I’m going to whoop Al so bad the people will be screaming for it.”

More MMA: Follow at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Las Vegas MMA fighter Joey Ruquet joins Copa Combate tournament
When Combate Americas' Copa Combate tournament takes place on Dec. 7, Las Vegas-based MMA fighter Joey Ruquet will step in for Gaston Reyno and compete for the $100,000 prize money in the 8-man, one night featherweight tournament.
Espino, Chiasson claim UFC contracts with wins at TUF 28 Finale
Juan Espino was crowned as the TUF heavyweight winner when he submitted Justin Frazier at the finale in Las Vegas and Macy Chiasson submitted Pannie Kianzad to become the TUF 28 women's featherweight winner.
Kamaru Usman excited for what's next after TUF 28 win
After taking a win over Rafael dos Anjos at the TUF 28 Finale, UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman says he can be ready for anything that comes next or a quick turnaround if it gets him closer to a title shot.
Dana White on what's next for Usman and the flyweight division
UFC president Dana White spoke with media after the TUF 28 Finale to discuss what's next for the flyweight division and the main event winner, UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman.
Dos Anjos and Usman TUF 28 media day
Rafael dos Anjos and Kamaru Usman talk about facing each other at the TUF 28 Finale at a media day leading up to the Nov. 30 contest. Their welterweight bout will serve as the main event.
Covering The Cage: UFC 229 Press Conference Wraps Up
Covering the Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over what happened during the UFC 229 press conference between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
More in MMA UFC
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
MMA UFC Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like