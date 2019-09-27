Las Vegan Punahele Soriano to make UFC debut in December
Undefeated Las Vegan Punahele Soriano will make his UFC debut at UFC 245 on Dec. 14 at T-Mobile Arena, the Review-Journal has learned.
Soriano, awarded a contract after a win on Dana White’s Contender Series in June, will fight Oskar Piechota in a middleweight bout.
Soriano is 6-0 as a pro with three knockouts and two submissions. His only fight to go the distance was a unanimous decision over Jamie Pickett on the show that earned him a spot on the roster.
A flyweight bout between Sergio Pettis and Kai Kara-France also has been added to the pay-per-view card.
Pettis snapped a two-fight losing streak with a decision over Tyson Nam in Mexico City last week.
Kara-France has won eight straight fights, including three since joining the UFC. All three have gone the distance.
A featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and champion Max Holloway also was confirmed this week, joining a previously announced women’s bantamweight title bout between former featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie and two-division champ Amanda Nunes.
Sources indicate a third title fight could be added.
