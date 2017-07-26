Las Vegans hope to shine at PFL: Everett MMA event

A pair of Las Vegas-based fighters from Xtreme Couture, Danny Davis, Jr. and Miles Hunsinger, will look to put their names on the map with the Professional Fighters League.

Training out of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, welterweights Miles Hunsinger and Danny Davis, Jr. will look to establish themselves with the Professional Fighters League. PFL: Everettt will take place on July 29 in Washington.

Training out of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, welterweights Danny Davis Jr. and Miles Hunsinger will look to establish themselves with the Professional Fighters League. PFL: Everettt will take place on July 29 in Washington.

A pair of Las Vegas-based fighters from Xtreme Couture, Danny Davis, Jr. and Miles Hunsinger, will look to put their names on the map with the Professional Fighters League.

Danny Davis, Jr. will trade leather with MMA veteran Jake Shields at PFL: Everett which takes place on July 29 in Everett, Washington at the Xfinity Arena.

Undefeated fighters Miles Hunsinger (5-0) and Andy Nigretto (3-0), will do battle on the 8-bout undercard airing on ProfessionalFightersLeague.com.

PFL: Everett will feature 4-bout card main card which is scheduled to air live on NBCSN.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter at @HeidiFang.