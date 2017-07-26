ad-fullscreen
Las Vegans hope to shine at PFL: Everett MMA event

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2017 - 11:14 pm
 

A pair of Las Vegas-based fighters from Xtreme Couture, Danny Davis, Jr. and Miles Hunsinger, will look to put their names on the map with the Professional Fighters League.

Danny Davis, Jr. will trade leather with MMA veteran Jake Shields at PFL: Everett which takes place on July 29 in Everett, Washington at the Xfinity Arena.

Undefeated fighters Miles Hunsinger (5-0) and Andy Nigretto (3-0), will do battle on the 8-bout undercard airing on ProfessionalFightersLeague.com.

PFL: Everett will feature 4-bout card main card which is scheduled to air live on NBCSN.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter at @HeidiFang.

