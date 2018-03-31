Las Vegas headquarters of UFC to get new look — VIDEO

Promotional signage will be installed on the UFC’s Performance Institute on the north side of the 215 Beltway over the next few days, wrapping the building in promotional signage featuring heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier.

UFC headquarters is getting a new look to promote UFC 226 (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Commuters driving on the 215 beltway will see a major change in the appearance of the UFC headquarters.

Over the next few days, the organization’s Performance Institute on the north side of the freeway just east of Rainbow will get a massive makeover as it is wrapped in promotional signage featuring heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier.

The fight between them for Miocic’s belt will headline UFC 226 on July 7 at T-Mobile Arena. Installation of the 148 feet by 28 feet signage, featuring renderings of the fighters from the EA Sports UFC 3 video game, began on Thursday evening and should be completed by Friday.

The signage, which will be the first placed on the building since it opened in May 2017, will be sheer and made from perforated window vinyl that can possibly be rotated with different athletes in the future to promote local events

Las Vegas-based company “Off The Wall Signs and Graphics” produced the signage.

