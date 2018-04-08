Las Vegas to host second UFC card in July

Pearl Theatre at the Palms will host the Season 27 Finale card of “The Ultimate Fighter” on July 6, the organization announced during UFC 223 on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Stipe Miocic receives his belt after a win over Francis Ngannou during a heavyweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 220, early Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Daniel Cormier after his loss against Jon Jones in the light heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Jones won by knockout. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Stipe Miocic, right, lands a right hand against Francis Ngannou during a heavyweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 220, early Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Boston. Miocic retained his title via unanimous decision. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Daniel Cormier wears the belt after a win over Volkan Oezdemir in a light heavyweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 220, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

NEW YORK — The UFC has added another event in Las Vegas to its July calendar.

Pearl Theatre at the Palms will host the Season 27 Finale card of “The Ultimate Fighter” on July 6, the organization announced during UFC 223 on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

That card will take place the night before UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena, which is headlined by a bout between the season’s coaches, Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

The reality show is filming in Las Vegas, with the season champion to be determined on the July 6 card.

It wasn’t the only event formalized Saturday.

The organization will host an event at a still-to-be-determined location in Asia on June 23. A July 28 card in Canada was also announced without a venue.

Two new markets will get UFC events this year, as the UFC will visit Boise, Idaho, on July 14 and Lincoln, Nebraska, on Aug. 25.

July 22 marks the organization’s return to Germany for the first time in two years, as UFC Fight Night 133 will take place in Hamburg.

UFC 227 also was confirmed for Aug. 4 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. A bantamweight title rematch between champion T.J. Dillashaw and former champ Cody Garbrandt will headline the show.

More MMA: Follow all of our MM A and UFC coverage online at C overingTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

