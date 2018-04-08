MMA UFC

Las Vegas to host second UFC card in July

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2018 - 8:30 pm
 
Updated April 7, 2018 - 8:52 pm

NEW YORK — The UFC has added another event in Las Vegas to its July calendar.

Pearl Theatre at the Palms will host the Season 27 Finale card of “The Ultimate Fighter” on July 6, the organization announced during UFC 223 on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

That card will take place the night before UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena, which is headlined by a bout between the season’s coaches, Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

The reality show is filming in Las Vegas, with the season champion to be determined on the July 6 card.

It wasn’t the only event formalized Saturday.

The organization will host an event at a still-to-be-determined location in Asia on June 23. A July 28 card in Canada was also announced without a venue.

Two new markets will get UFC events this year, as the UFC will visit Boise, Idaho, on July 14 and Lincoln, Nebraska, on Aug. 25.

July 22 marks the organization’s return to Germany for the first time in two years, as UFC Fight Night 133 will take place in Hamburg.

UFC 227 also was confirmed for Aug. 4 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. A bantamweight title rematch between champion T.J. Dillashaw and former champ Cody Garbrandt will headline the show.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

