Las Vegas UFC contender ‘dreaming every day’ about fight at Sphere

Las Vegas-trained UFC lightweight contender Daniel Zellhuber is excited to take part in the first live sporting event at Sphere.

Many Las Vegans dread driving through the airport connector due to its propensity for traffic jams, random construction zones and speed traps.

Rising UFC lightweight contender Daniel Zellhuber (15-1) says it’s one of the best parts of his day.

Zellhuber, 25, is set to face Esteban Ribovics (13-1) on the main card of UFC 306 at Sphere on Saturday. His drive home from practice each night takes him north through the airport, which provides a sparkling view of the venue upon exiting the tunnel.

“Every time I drive through there now, I see the Sphere,” Zellhuber said. “And sometimes the ‘Noche UFC’ ad is displayed. I start thinking about how I’m going to fight there and how I’ll be part of the first event ever there. It’s something that excites me a lot and has me dreaming every day. I’m excited for this opportunity.”

The event, which is branded as Riyadh Season Noche UFC, is the first live sporting event at Sphere. The pay-per-view portion of the card begins at 7 p.m. UFC president Dana White has indicated it could be a one-time deal because of the production costs.

The spectacle has been cast as a celebration of Mexican culture during Mexican Independence Day weekend, which makes it even more important for Zellhuber. The Mexico City native relocated part-time to Las Vegas for the chance to take his training to a new level at Xtreme Couture, but he is still proud of his roots.

“I feel this event is for all the people, the true fighters out there,” Zellhuber said. “The people that wake up at 4 in the morning to be a gardener or a chef or clean stuff. I feel like those are the true heroes of this event and that’s why this event is happening. I’m fighting for all my people and I’m proud to be Mexican. To have the opportunity to represent my country on (Saturday) is something that really makes me feel complete.”

That’s why Zellhuber campaigned both publicly and privately for a spot on this card. He’s excited to be part of such an event and doesn’t want to treat it like just another fight.

Eric Nicksick, Zellhuber’s coach in Las Vegas, has told him to appreciate these moments as he rises in the sport.

“Being part of the first group of fighters at the Sphere, I will have to take a moment to breathe in that energy and be happy to be there,” Zellhuber said. “I don’t like to be one of those fighters going out there trying to fight angry. At the end of the day, I enjoy my job and I will enjoy every moment of that night.”

It’s been easy for Zellhuber to love his job lately. He has won three straight fights and earned two consecutive fight-night bonuses for his efforts.

Some of that success comes from his training in Las Vegas, where his gym is filled with champions and contenders.

“That’s why I’m here,” Zellhuber said. “I always knew I had the level, but here you get to compete with other guys at that level every day and see world champions walk through the door every day and it makes you better and gives you that confidence.

“It’s been very helpful.”

Zellhuber’s one loss was a unanimous decision against Trey Ogden in his 13th pro fight. It happened Sept. 17, 2022, almost two years to the day before he will compete at Sphere.

He said his team helped him put the defeat into perspective. He’s used it as fuel ever since.

“That loss was game-changing for me,” Zellhuber said. “I keep learning and every time I feel like I’m doing something wrong, I go back to the loss and try to review what I did wrong. My team does a good job reminding me of why I lost and how I felt in that moment. It was a great learning experience and I have the opportunity to show that again every time I fight.”

Zellhuber, after the loss, should never have a problem finding focus again. He got the word “focus” tattooed on his lower neckline recently.

“Every camp lots of things happen,” Zellhuber said. “Life doesn’t stop because you’re a fighter. So I feel being able to keep focus during those times is very important. I want to wake up every morning and look in the mirror and remember to focus on what’s important.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

Up next

What: UFC 306

Where: Sphere

When: Saturday; pay-per-view begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Main card bouts

— Sean O'Malley (18-1) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (17-4), for O'Malley's bantamweight title

— Alexa Grasso (16-3-1) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1), for Grasso's women's flyweight title

— Brian Ortega (16-3) vs. Diego Lopes (25-6), featherweights

— Daniel Zellhuber (15-1) vs. Esteban Ribovics (13-1), lightweights

— Ronaldo Rodriguez (17-2) vs. Ode' Osbourne (12-7, 1 No Contest), flyweights