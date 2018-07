Chuck Liddell discusses coming out of retirement to face Tito Ortiz for a third time.

Liddell says Ortiz quit in their last fight (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was announced earlier in the week that the rivals would square off later this year under Golden Boy Promotions.

Their last fight took place at UFC 66 in 2006. Liddell defeated Ortiz both times they met in the cage.

