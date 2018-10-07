Live updates from UFC 229, McGregor-Nurmagomedov fight

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov face off Saturday in the main event of UFC 229.

Conor McGregor poses during the ceremonial weigh-in event ahead of his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Nik Lentz, left, fights Gray Maynard fights during their lightweight bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Gray Maynard, right, fights Nik Lentz during their lightweight bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Nik Lentz lands a kick against Gray Maynard leading to a technical knockout during their lightweight bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Nik Lentz celebrates his second-round technical knockout over Gray Maynard, not pictured, in their lightweight bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Nik Lentz celebrates his second-round technical knockout over Gray Maynard, not pictured, in their lightweight bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Yana Kunitskaya stands before her introduction for her bantamweight bout against Lina Lansberg at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lina Lansberg before for her bantamweight bout against Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Yana Kunitskaya, right, takes Lina Lansberg to the mat during their bantamweight bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lina Lansberg, left, fights Yana Kunitskaya during their bantamweight bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lina Lansberg, left, fights Yana Kunitskaya during their bantamweight bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lina Lansberg, right, takes a hit from Yana Kunitskaya during their bantamweight bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

