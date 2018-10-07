Live updates from UFC 229, McGregor-Nurmagomedov fight

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov face off Saturday in the main event of UFC 229.
Review-Journal reporters will tweet updates below. UFC229 – Curated tweets by reviewjournal
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
UFC 229
Main card fights for Saturday’s pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena:
— Khabib Nurmagomedov (26-0) vs. Conor McGregor (21-3), for Nurmagomedov’s lightweight title
— Tony Ferguson (25-3) vs. Anthony Pettis (21-7), lightweights
— Ovince Saint Preux (22-11) vs. Dominick Reyes (9-0), light heavyweights
— Derrick Lewis (20-5, 1 no contest) vs. Alexander Volkov (29-6), heavyweights
— Michelle Waterson (15-6) vs. Felice Herrig (14-7), women’s strawweights