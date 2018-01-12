MMA UFC

Mackenzie Dern to make UFC debut March 3 in Las Vegas

By Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2018 - 6:41 pm
 

Undefeated women’s strawweight prospect Mackenzie Dern’s long-rumored UFC debut is official.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion will face Ashley Yoder at UFC 222 on March 3 at T-Mobile Arena, UFC officials confirmed Thursday.

Dern is 5-0 since turning pro in July 2016, including three submission victories.

The 24-year-old Arizona native brings world-class grappling talent and a sizable social media following into her UFC debut.

Yoder is 0-2 in the UFC with decision losses to Justine Kish and Angela Hill.

UFC 222 will be headlined by a featherweight title bout between Frankie Edgar and champion Max Holloway.

The event also features a heavyweight bout between Stefan Struve and Andrei Arlovski, and a middleweight bout pitting Hector Lombard against C.B. Dollaway.

Las Vegan Bryan Caraway will face Cody Stamann in a bantamweight bout.

