Mackenzie Dern to make UFC debut March 3 in Las Vegas

The undefeated Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion’s UFC debut against Ashley Yoder is official for UFC 222 on March 3 at T-Mobile Arena.

Mackenzie Dern (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Undefeated women’s strawweight prospect Mackenzie Dern’s long-rumored UFC debut is official.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion will face Ashley Yoder at UFC 222 on March 3 at T-Mobile Arena, UFC officials confirmed Thursday.

Dern is 5-0 since turning pro in July 2016, including three submission victories.

The 24-year-old Arizona native brings world-class grappling talent and a sizable social media following into her UFC debut.

Yoder is 0-2 in the UFC with decision losses to Justine Kish and Angela Hill.

UFC 222 will be headlined by a featherweight title bout between Frankie Edgar and champion Max Holloway.

The event also features a heavyweight bout between Stefan Struve and Andrei Arlovski, and a middleweight bout pitting Hector Lombard against C.B. Dollaway.

Las Vegan Bryan Caraway will face Cody Stamann in a bantamweight bout.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.