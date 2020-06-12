102°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
MMA UFC

Marvin Vettori, Karl Roberson take rivalry to UFC cage

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2020 - 4:21 pm
 

Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori were scheduled for a bout in Jacksonville exactly one month ago only to have the contest called off 24 hours before they were set to step in the cage. They nearly fought anyway, in a hotel lobby, creating an immediate intense rivalry that has sparked a great deal of interest in the matchup.

Now they are finally set to settle their differences as their middleweight bout will serve as the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 172 card at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

“This is definitely bigger now,” Roberson said. “The buzz is fantastic. People are looking at this fight. People consider this the main event. I’m looking forward to it.”

The May fight was called off when Roberson fell ill after unsuccessfully trying to cut weight the day before the bout. Vettori agreed to the fight despite Roberson missing the mark, but medical staff suggested Roberson shouldn’t compete.

Because of the unique circumstances of that card, with the fighters all isolated in a mostly empty hotel, an angry Vettori encountered Roberson in the lobby and a heated exchange was captured on video, with Vettori challenging him to fight.

The UFC quickly decided to rebook the fight as soon as possible and gave it a lofty spot on the card due to the hype.

“I’d rather get a co-main event purely on skill instead of theatrics and banter at a hotel, but it is what it is,” Roberson said. “We got here, so it’s time to show out.”

Roberson missed weight again on Friday, coming in 4.5 pounds over the limit at 190.5. Vettori agreed to take 30 percent of Roberson’s purse as compensation and the fight will proceed, a scenario Vettori was prepared for on Thursday.

“I had some concern taking the fight again because he didn’t make weight and he was claiming to be so unwell a month ago,” Vettori said. “What is going to change in a month? Now that we’ve made it this far, he better step in the cage on Saturday. He better (expletive) show up.”

The 26-year-old Italian’s only loss in his last five fights was to current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He hopes to make a statement with a third straight win on Saturday.

He admits it has gotten personal with Roberson.

“I’m going to make him pay,” Vettori said. “That’s all it is. I take the fact that he messed with my life and my team’s life kind of personal. But at the end of the day, the best thing I can do is beat him in a dominant fashion.

“It’s too much work to not get to fight. You’re going to pull out the day before the fight, you’re going to get a reaction from me. … I just happened to see him in the lobby and I flipped.”

Roberson, who said he thinks the Jacksonville encounter was set up by Vettori and his team, believes he has already won the mental game.

“It’s never personal for me,” the 29-year-old New Jersey native said. “I couldn’t care less what he feels or how he thinks. He’s an emotional kid. He showed that in the hotel and he’s shown it in his interviews. He can’t control himself. I’m just going to pick him apart and whoop his (expletive). “

The main card, headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between Cynthia Calvillo and Las Vegan Jessica Eye, will air on ESPN and stream on ESPN-Plus at 6 p.m.

Eye also missed weight on Friday and will forfeit 25 percent of her purse.

Preliminary card action will also air on ESPN and ESPN-Plus at 4 p.m., a later start time precipitated by the removal of a featherweight bout between Jordan Griffin and Darrick Minner from the card due to Minner’s weight-cutting complications.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
2
Fiore stands by comments, but apologizes to anyone who was offended
Fiore stands by comments, but apologizes to anyone who was offended
3
State official: No ‘second wave’ yet in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
State official: No ‘second wave’ yet in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
4
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
5
Raiders-branded artificial turf laid at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders-branded artificial turf laid at Allegiant Stadium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
Dana White on Fight Island, Fighters Missing Weight
UFC president Dana White met with reporters ahead of UFC on ESPN 10 at the UFC Apex and discuseed some of the bouts set for Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 10 staredowns - VIDEO
Fighters involved in the 10 bouts slated for UFC on ESPN 10 on July 13 in Las Vegas squared off on Friday after weigh-ins at the UFC Apex. Flyweight Jessica Eye, who missed weight by a quarter-pound, will face Cynthia Calvillo in the main event. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC on ESPN 10: Three Fighters Miss Weight, One Bout Canceled - Video
On Friday during the official weigh-ins, three fighters missed weight, including Jessica Eye who is expected to fight Cynthia Calvillo in the main event of UFC on ESPN 10 on June 13 at the UFC Apex. In addition, Zarrukh Adashev and Karl Roberson, who's competing in the co-main event, missed weight. A bout between Jordan Griffin and Darrick Minner was scratched from the event when Minner announced on social media that he would not be able to cut enough weight to compete.
Jessica Eye's excited to headline UFC on ESPN 10 - VIDEO
After fighting professionally for ten years, Jessica Eye talks about how excited she is to headline the UFC on ESPN 10 fight card against Cynthia Calvillo on June 13 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor announcing his retirement - VIDEO
Just after the conclusion of UFC 250, former two-division champion Conor McGregor announced his retirement on Twitter. UFC president Dana White reacted to the news during a press conference at the UFC Apex. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nunes makes history at UFC 250, Conor McGregor retires -VIDEO
Amanda Nunes became the first fighter in UFC history to successfully defend both titles in two different divisions, but Conor McGregor attempted to steal her thunder on social media when he announced his retirement following UFC 250. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Caceres says he needs to be a voice and leader after UFC win - VIDEO
UFC featherweight Alex Caceres took a unanimous decision win over Chase Hooper at UFC 250 and spoke about the example he wants to set for others and his community amid protests for Black Lives Matter taking place all over the world. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 250: Weigh-in Results - Video
All fighters competing at UFC 250 on June 6 at the UFC Apex made weight for the event on Friday. In the main event, Amanda Nunes will put her featherweight belt on the line against Felicia Spencer. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former UFC champ looks to reestablish himself in the bantamweight division - VIDEO
As former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt prepares to face Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250 on June 6, he reflects on his past few years of competition and what he's done to improve his fight skills. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gilbert Burns Dominates Tyron Woodley in UFC's Return to Las Vegas - VIDEO
Gilbert Burns established himself as a top contender in the welterweight division after dominating Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC on ESPN 9 in Las Vegas. Heidi Fang and Adam Hill discuss his performance as well as Mackenzie Dern's win over Hannah Cifers. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC and Top Rank Boxing Approved to Host Events in Las Vegas - Video
For the first time since March, the UFC and Top Rank Boxing have been permitted by the Nevada State Athletic Commission to host events in Las Vegas. Sam Gordon, Adam Hill, and Heidi Fang break down what to expect when the promotions return starting with the UFC event on May 30 at the UFC Apex.
Overeem, Gadelha discuss their wins at UFC Florida - Video
UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem defeated Walt Harris in the main event and UFC strawweight Claudia Gadelha took home a victory over Angela Hill in the co-main of UFC Florida. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC's Harris Says He's Fighting for "a different purpose" in First Fight Since his Stepdaughter's Death - Video
UFC heavyweight Walt Harris will collide with Alistair Overeem in the main event of UFC Fight Night 172 in Jacksonville, Fla., on May 16. It'll be the first time Harris competes since his 19-year-old stepdaughter, Aniah, was kipnapped and killed in Fall 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Teixeira Dominates Smith at UFC Jacksonville, Claims Victory - Video
In the main event of UFC Fight Night 171, Glover Teixeira stopped Anthony Smith in the fifth round to claim victory in the promotion's second fight card to take place in Jacksonville in the past week.  (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC's Smith Says He Would Not Allow Home Invasion to Interfere with Headlining Event - Video
UFC light heavyweight fighter Anthony Smith, who lives in Nebraska, says he wouldn't allow the "psychopath" who broke into his home to dictate his return to the promotion. Smith, who successfully fought off the home invader in April this year, will return to headline UFC Fight Night 175 against Glover Teixeira in Jacksonville on May 13. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 249 Event Recap: Gaethje KOs Ferguson, Cejudo Retires - Video
In the first sporting event to take place after shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, UFC 249 saw a new interim champion crowned in the lightweight division in Justin Gaethje and in the co-main event, Henry Cejudo successfully defended his title against Dominick Cruz and then retired.
UFC 249 Fighters Not Concerned About Competing in Empty Arena - VIDEO
UFC fighters Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone weigh in on how things are different in preparation for UFC 249 amid the coronavirus pandemic and what they think the atomesphere at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena will be like on May 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., without an audience. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
VIDEO - UFC Fighter Francis Ngannou Gets Tested for Coronavirus Ahead of UFC 249
Ahead of UFC 249, the promotion administered tests to all of the fighters competing at the event slated to take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla on May 9. This is a video of heavyweight Francis Ngannou receiving the test. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Jones DWI Arrest Video
Video was released on Friday from an officer's body cam of UFC champion Jon Jones going through a sobriety test and before being arrested. Jones was arrested early Thursday on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, possession of an open container and negligent use of a firearm.
UFC Brasilia happens in empty arena - VIDEO
Despite coronavirus canceling many other planned sporting events, UFC Brasilia went on as scheduled on Mar. 14, though no fans were permitted to attend. Charles Oliveira and Gilbert Burns took home performance bonuses for their wins in the main and co-main events, respectively. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NAC suspends combat sports through March 25 - Video
The Nevada Athletic Commission voted to suspend all combat sports licenses through March 25 in order to protect the health and safety of those working and competing in the events from coronavirus. Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss what this means for future events the UFC have on their schedule and more. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST