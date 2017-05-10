Masvidal brings intensity to UFC 211 media day staredowns — VIDEO

At the UFC 211 media day in Dallas, Texas, fighters from the card squared off. Jorge Masvidal (right) brought the intensity when he faced off with Demian Maia (left).

The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against Junior dos Santos. In the co-main event, UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will look to notch her fifth successful title defense against Jessica Andrade.

UFC 211 will emanate from the American Airlines Center on Saturday, and will air live on pay-per-view.

