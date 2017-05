Masvidal rants on title shots, Bisping and why he's the toughest challenge Maia will have (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jorge Masvidal (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jorge Masvidal comes in as the number 5 ranked welterweight in the UFC. At UFC 211, he’ll challenge the number 3 ranked Demian Maia.

Masvidal has won his last three fights and says a win over Maia should place him in line for a shot at the title.

“Gamebred” also breaks down his Twitter beef with UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and explains what started it.

