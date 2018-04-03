Matt Brown forced out of UFC on Fox 29 due to torn ACL

UFC officials will seek replacement opponent for Carlos Condit on the card in Glendale, Ariz.

UFC welterweight Carlos Condit needs a new opponent for his scheduled appearance on the UFC on Fox 29 card in Glendale, Ariz., on April 14.

The vacancy was created when Matt Brown suffered a torn ACL during training this week. MMAFighting.com first reported the news.

UFC officials will work to find a suitable opponent for Condit, who has lost three straight fights and four of his last five.

Condit, a former World Extreme Cagefighting champion and former UFC interim champ, contemplated retirement before returning from a 16-month hiatus to lose a unanimous decision to Neil Magny in December.

Brown, who also pulled out of a scheduled fight against Condit in 2013 due to injury, is coming off a first-round knockout of Diego Sanchez in November that snapped a three-fight losing streak.

UFC on Fox 29 will be headlined by a lightweight bout between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier.

