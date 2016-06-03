Max Holloway looks to extend streak, keeps eye on title shot — VIDEO

Max Holloway has come full circle since making his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut in 2012 as a replacement fighter against Dustin Poirier for UFC 143 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Holloway subbed for Ricardo Lamas, the same man that now stands in the way of his title aspirations.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Max Holloway has come full circle since making his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut in 2012 as a replacement fighter against Dustin Poirier for UFC 143 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Holloway subbed for Ricardo Lamas, the same man that now stands in the way of his title aspirations.

Holloway (15-3) will look to extend his eight-fight winning streak against Lamas (16-4) during UFC 199 at The Forum on Saturday, and possibly earn a championship match in the featherweight division with a win.

The Hawaiian knows his title hopes are slim even if he gets to nine consecutive victories. The featherweight division is stacked with stars such as Jose Aldo, Frankie Edgar, Chad Mendes and current champion Conor McGregor.

“I might have to go 20-0 to get a title shot,” Holloway said. “I don’t know what the UFC wants to do, all I can do is focus on what Max Holloway can do and that’s just keep winning and knockdown fights, and don’t think too ahead and don’t think too far back.”

Holloway’s last loss was against McGregor in 2013 and he’s itching for a rematch against the champ.

With McGregor chasing Nate Diaz in the welterweight division for a rematch, Holloway might have to settle for the interim belt. Former champion Aldo and Edgar battle for the interim crown at the historic UFC 200 at T-Mobile Arena next month.

“I think the featherweight division is a deep division,” said Holloway, who’s currently ranked No. 4 in the official division rankings. “There’s a lot of competition here and I can’t wait. I want to fight guys like Aldo, get my rematch with Conor, but first thing first is Ricardo Lamas.

“The interim belt is what it is because I still get paid like a champion so that doesn’t bother me at all.”

Lamas, who’s ranked fifth, had his crack at the title when he fell to Aldo at UFC 169 in 2014. He’s won three of his four fights since losing to Aldo.

The 24-year-old Holloway is a minus-320 favorite against Lamas, a 34-year-old from Chicago.

Holloway hasn’t been in the octagon since defeating Jeremy Stephens by unanimous decision in December during UFC 194. He’s been screaming for his title shot ever since.

“I’ve been asking for the title fight, but it is what it is,” Holloway said. “I have no control until they give it to me. I want a title shot, I’d fight for a title shot tomorrow if I had to.”

Holloway said he used the six-month layoff from the cage to recuperate from nagging ankle and shoulder injuries. He recently had a minor thumb surgery.

Lamas is hoping to cash in on Holloway’s recent surge by ending his winning streak.

“I think (a win) puts me right back up in title contention,” Lamas said. “He’s on an eight-fight win streak so a win over him would kind of steal his momentum and put me in line next for the winner between Aldo and Edgar.”

Holloway said he doesn’t feel pressure from the winning streak.

“I don’t care too much about it,” Holloway said. “Maybe when I retire and I look back at it, damn that was a cool thing, but right now it’s one fight at a time. I’m 0-0.”

