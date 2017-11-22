ad-fullscreen
Max Holloway was willing to fight at lightweight at UFC 218 — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2017 - 5:46 pm
 

UFC 218 in Detroit, Mich., was originally supposed to be headlined by featherweight champion Max Holloway and challenger Frankie Edgar. On Nov. 8 it was announced that Edgar would be forced to withdraw from the contest due to an injury.

Holloway will now face former UFC featherweight champion, Jose Aldo, in a title rematch.

On a conference call to promote the event, Holloway said he was willing to fight anyone at 155-pounds to remain on the card.

Holloway vs. Aldo will headline UFC 218’s pay-per-view card which will emanate from the Little Caesar’s Arena on Dec. 2, 2017.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter @HeidiFang

