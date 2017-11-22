Max Holloway was willing to fight at lightweight at UFC 218 — VIDEO

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will face Jose Aldo in a title rematch at UFC 218. Once his original opponent, Frankie Edgar, was forced out of the bout due to injury, Holloway said he was willing to fight anyone, even if it was a weight class higher.

Holloway was willing to fight at lightweight at UFC 218 (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UFC 218 in Detroit, Mich., was originally supposed to be headlined by featherweight champion Max Holloway and challenger Frankie Edgar. On Nov. 8 it was announced that Edgar would be forced to withdraw from the contest due to an injury.

Holloway will now face former UFC featherweight champion, Jose Aldo, in a title rematch.

On a conference call to promote the event, Holloway said he was willing to fight anyone at 155-pounds to remain on the card.

Holloway vs. Aldo will headline UFC 218’s pay-per-view card which will emanate from the Little Caesar’s Arena on Dec. 2, 2017.

