MMA UFC

Mayweather opens as huge underdog in MMA rematch with McGregor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2018 - 5:23 pm
 
Updated March 19, 2018 - 5:39 pm

The odds will be stacked against Floyd Mayweather should he decide to step into Conor McGregor’s world for a rematch of their blockbuster 2017 boxing match.

With recent rumors of Mayweather’s intention to at least start training in mixed martial arts, the Westgate sports book has posted a number on a potential UFC bout between Mayweather and McGregor.

It’s not pretty for Mayweather.

McGregor opened as a minus-1000 favorite over Mayweather, with the price on the boxer netting bettors a plus-650 payback.

The fight must take place by Sept. 9, 2019 and be contested under mixed martial arts rules for the wager to be in effect.

SHORT DESCRIPTION (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“I think the price should be much higher, but the public loves to back the underdog in these things so there’s no need to set it real high,” said Westgate sports book manager John Murray. “I more or less consider the fight to be a ridiculous spectacle, but the bottom line is it would generate more interest and do bigger handle than any other UFC or boxing match on the horizon.”

McGregor, who has held both the featherweight and lightweight titles in the UFC, was knocked out by Mayweather when they stepped in the boxing ring.

Mayweather has been teasing a potential deal for months and took the flirtation to a new level this weekend when he told TMZ he plans to apply for a license to compete as a professional mixed martial artist.

He previously said he will soon begin training with UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in order to sharpen his skills.

“Even if it takes 6 to 8 months — whatever it takes,” Mayweather said. “We want to make sure that everything is done correctly.”

The comments come on the heels of Mayweather’s comments last week that drew widespread mockery from the MMA community on Twitter for his evaluation of his grappling skills.

“I can wrestle,” he said. “My wrestling game is not that bad. On a scale from one to 10, I would say it’s probably a seven. We can take it up to a nine, if possible. Of course my hand game, on a scale of one to 10, it’s 100. The kicking game, on a scale from one to 10, it’s probably a four. We have to tweak a few things to take things to the next level.”

The opening number was holding steady on Monday afternoon after it was posted around 10:30 a.m. Mayweather had opened at more than a minus-2000 for the boxing match before being bet all the way down to around minus-500 at close.

Of course, there is no guarantee McGregor would be Mayweather’s opponent should he even pursue a fight in the UFC.

McGregor himself has not competed in the organization since September 2016. UFC president Dana White told the BBC this week he hopes to see him back in the cage in August or September.

His preference would be for McGregor to fight the winner of next month’s lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champ Tony Ferguson.

Werdum ‘sad’ after loss

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum issued a statement on social media expressing disappointment in his knockout loss to Alexander Volkov on the UFC Fight Night 127 card in London over the weekend.

“I would like to thank everyone who cheered for me, who sent me messages of support and who are by my side in this difficult moment which is a defeat,” he said after he was knocked out in the fourth round. “I am sad but I keep my head up with the certainty that life is made and mistakes and corrections and that the most important of this trajectory is how we rise from a fall.”

The 40-year-old Brazilian had won three of four fights since losing the belt and believed he was on the verge of another title shot.

Volkov has won all four fights since signing in the UFC and has championship aspirations of his own.

“I feel great,” he said. “This is the best feeling. Fabricio is a big name in the sport so this means that now, I am a huge name too. Now, I am looking for a title shot for sure so maybe it will happen very soon. I want a title shot in Russia though. That is what I really want.”

Also on the card, Jan Blachowicz earned a unanimous decision over light heavyweight Jimi Manuwa and bantamweight prospect Tom Duquesnoy got back on track with a unanimous-decision win over Terrion Ware.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering the Cage: UFC 222 recap
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss UFC 222
Covering The Cage: UFC 222 Recap
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the main card fights including Cris Cyborg keeping her title, Bryan Ortega's win over Frankie Edgar and Sean O'Malley fighting through an injury.
UFC 222: Fight Preview
Covering the cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang provide a preview for UFC 222 as well as their predictions.
Covering The Cage: UFC 222 Preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the top fights to watch for at UFC 222 including Cris Cyborg and Brian Ortega.
Covering The Cage: Live Interview With Elias Theodorou
Covering The Cage host Heidi Fang talks with Elias Theodorou to preview UFC on Fox and becoming a ring boy.
Covering the Cage: Roy Nelson interview
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk about the world of MMA as well as interview heavyweight Roy Nelson.
Covering the Cage: Feb. 6 Facebook Live
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss UFC Fight Night 125 as well as preview UFC 221 and UFC 222.
Covering The Cage: Ronda Rousey joins WWE; UFC on Fox 27 recap
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss Ronda Rousey’s move to WWE and recap UFC on Fox 27.
Covering the Cage: Jordan Rinaldi, UFC on Fox 27 preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk to fighter Jordan Rinaldi about his upcoming fight and preview the rest of UFC on Fox 27.
Covering The Cage Live: UFC 220 and Bellator 192 Recap
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap UFC 220 and Bellator 192.
Covering the Cage: Recapping 2017
Heidi Fang and Adam Hill go over their favorite moments of 2017 and pick their favorite fight, knockout and submission of the year.
Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Recap
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap tonights fights at UFC 219.
Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Picks
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang give their picks for the main card fights at UFC 219.
Covering The Cage: UFC 219 Preview
Covering the Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang preview UFC 219 including Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm.
UFC 219 media day staredowns
Ahead of UFC 219's pay-per-view on Dec. 30, the stars of the main card faced off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Cris "Cyborg" Justino will face Holly Holm in the main event for the women's featherweight belt.
Covering the Cage: UFC fighter Julian Marquez talks debut victory
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk with UFC fighter Julian Marquez. They discuss the beard competition between Marquez and Tyron Woodley, and the unexpected passing of longtime MMA coach and trainer Robert Follis.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
MMA UFC Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like