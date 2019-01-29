McGregor, Nurmagomedov deals approved following UFC 229 melee

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champ Conor McGregor each had settlement agreements approved by the Nevada Athletic Commission on Tuesday for their roles in creating a chaotic scene after their UFC 229 bout at T-Mobile Arena.

NAC Chairman says it's time to tone down MMA smack talk ahead of fights. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Khabib Nurmagomedov is restrained outside of the octagon after he defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Conor McGregor, left, fights Khabib Nurmagomedov during their lightweight title bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Khabib Nurmagomedov is restrained outside of the octagon after he defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police and security try to stop fights that broke out after Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped out of the octagon following his win over Conor McGregor in their lightweight title bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Conor McGregor leaves the octagon after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champ Conor McGregor each had settlement agreements approved by the Nevada Athletic Commission on Tuesday for their roles in creating a chaotic scene after their UFC 229 bout at T-Mobile Arena.

Also at the meeting, the commission unanimously voted to grant Jon Jones a license to defend the light heavyweight belt against Anthony Smith at UFC 235 on March 2 at T-Mobile Arena under the condition he submits to enhanced drug testing throughout 2019.

Nurmagomedov was suspended nine months and fined $500,000 for scaling the cage and attacking one of McGregor’s training partners after submitting McGregor to defend the belt during the Oct. 6 event.

His suspension can be reduced by up to three months upon completion of an anti-bullying public service announcement.

McGregor also reached an agreement on a six-month suspension and a $50,000 fine for attempting to follow Nurmagomedov out of the cage before engaging in a physical altercation with two of Nurmagomedov’s teammates who had entered the cage.

Both fighters reached deals with the state prior to Tuesday and had those deals approved by the commission. There was one dissenting vote on McGregor’s agreement.

The suspensions are dated retroactively to Oct. 6, the day of the fight.

“I believe the attorney general made a correct recommendation. It’s fairly in the lane as far as past practice is concerned for the actions that took place,” commission chairman Anthony Marnell said after the meeting at the Sawyer Building.

“I think you could argue Khabib should have received a longer sentence, but he also received the largest fine I’m aware of for misconduct outside of Mike Tyson. $500,000 is a massive number for misconduct and I think he understands how bad it was.”

Nurmagomedov’s cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, and teammate Zubaira Tukhugov each received a one-year suspension and $25,000 fine for their part in exchanging punches with McGregor after entering the cage.

McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis, who fights for Bellator MMA, will have his case resolved at a future NAC meeting. He was accused of provoking Khabib Nurmagomedov with taunts that Nurmagomedov claims triggered his exit from the cage.

More MMA: Follow at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.