McGregor, Nurmagomedov settlements approved after post-UFC brawl

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champ Conor McGregor each had settlement agreements approved by the Nevada Athletic Commission during a Tuesday meeting at the Grant Sawyer Building for their roles in creating a chaotic scene after their UFC 229 bout at T-Mobile Arena.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is restrained outside of the octagon after he defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Conor McGregor, left, fights Khabib Nurmagomedov during their lightweight title bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Khabib Nurmagomedov is restrained outside of the octagon after he defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police and security try to stop fights that broke out after Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped out of the octagon following his win over Conor McGregor in their lightweight title bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Conor McGregor leaves the octagon after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title bout at UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Nurmagomedov was suspended nine months and fined $500,000 for scaling the cage and attacking one of McGregor’s training partners after submitting McGregor to defend the belt during the Oct. 6 event.

His suspension can be reduced by up to three months upon completion of an anti-bullying public service announcement.

McGregor also reached an agreement on a six-month suspension and a $50,000 fine for attempting to follow Nurmagomedov out of the cage before engaging in a physical altercation with two of Nurmagomedov’s teammates who had entered the cage.

Both fighters reached deals with the state prior to Tuesday and had those deals approved by the commission. There was one dissenting vote on McGregor’s agreement.

A licensing hearing for light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is still on the docket as the meeting is ongoing. Jones hopes to attain a license to defend the belt against Anthony Smith at T-Mobile Arena on March 2.

