Meet one of the newest MMA fight promoters in Las Vegas

Borroka founder and Las Vegas native Randel Aleman looks to shine a light on the next wave of MMA talent coming out of the city.

Born and bred in Las Vegas, former high school wrestling star Randel Aleman has now found his way into the highly competitive world of fight promotions, launching Borroka less than a year ago.

Aleman started wrestling at the age of 3 and said he’s long had a deep respect for the fight game and the commitment it takes to be a professional fighter. The next card for his company is Borroka MMA presents XFC 53 on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

He spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal about how difficult it can be to put on a mixed martial arts show and everything that comes with the business side of the fight game in the fight capital of the world — Las Vegas.

Can you tell me us bit about yourself, your background and how you got into MMA and running a fight promotion?

I got into MMA in 2009, helping fighters navigate their careers and secure fight opportunities and endorsements. After over a decade on the other side of the promotional business, I decided to chase my dream of becoming a fight promoter. I’ve always been drawn to this side of the sport — building the events, and experiencing the journeys these fighters take to reach the next level. I want to now provide that platform for athletes as this sport continues to grow globally.

What is an average day in the fight business like?

There’s really no such thing as an average day in this business, and that’s exactly why I love it. Most days can start and end with putting out fires. Whether it’s a fighter pulling out, a medical issue, travel logistics, sponsor changes, or production questions, something always shifts. Keeping a card together has honestly been one of the most challenging aspects. You’re constantly adapting to changes and trying to make sure the show stays intact. You’ve got to manage fighters, their teams, the commission, vendors, ticket sales, the venue, marketing, budgets — it’s nonstop.

To be honest, stepping into the promotion world, I’ve learned a lot of lessons quickly. It’s given me a whole new level of respect for every promoter across the country because this job demands a lot, both mentally and emotionally. But that’s what draws me to it. I do this for the challenge, for the satisfaction that comes when the lights turn on, the walkout song starts, and that first fighter enters the cage. Knowing everything that had to come together leading to creating that moment.

What is the biggest misconception right now with the fight business and the world of MMA?

I think the biggest misconception is that this is just about fight night. People see the lights, the walkouts, the cage and most think that’s where the work is. But the truth is, 90 percent of the work happens behind the scenes, weeks and months in advance. From matchmaking to medicals, travel, production, licensing, ticket sales, every part of it takes planning, coordination, and constant adjustments. In my opinion, another big misconception is that MMA is just blood and violence. But if you’ve really been around the sport, you know it’s about discipline, timing and heart.

These athletes sacrifice everything to chase a dream, and there’s a level of professionalism and commitment most people don’t see. Promoting is not just about putting names on a poster or putting fights together. It’s about building careers, protecting the integrity of the matchups, and delivering a show that earns the respect of the fans and the fighters. And that part of it, the business side, is what I would probably think most people underestimate. Thankfully, I’ve got an amazing team around me that helps bring it all to life. From operations to matchmaking to production - none of this happens without them. It really takes a full team effort to make a show run the right way.

The UFC obviously dominates the market — how do you want Borroka to fit into the fight landscape?

The UFC is the gold standard — they’ve paved the way for the entire industry. Guys like Dana White and Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta, had the vision and determination to push this sport forward when nobody believed in it. Because of that, guys like me now have the chance to chase this dream and build something special and I am grateful for that. As for Borroka, right now we are a regional promotion, but we’re thinking big.

My focus is on the fighters and giving them a platform to be seen, to showcase their talent, and to take the next step forward in their careers. Whether it’s a fighter’s first pro opportunity or a veteran working their way back to the next level, I want Borroka to be a place where athletes feel like they’re being invested in, not just used to fill a card. I believe we’re building something that serves the athlete first here and as we grow, we plan to expand nationally and even internationally in 2026, continuing to shine a light on the next wave of talent and doing it the right way.

What’s one thing you wish you learned earlier in your career?

I have to admit, I didn’t realize how unpredictable this side of the business would be. When I was recruiting fighters, my focus was on helping them take the next step — it was pretty straightforward. But once I started promoting, I saw how quickly things can change. Fights fall apart, and decisions are very important to everyone involved. I’ve also learned that things rarely go exactly how you expect, and you’ve got to adjust on the fly. There’ve definitely been some tough moments, but I’ve taken something good from each one. It’s been a challenging year, but also one of the most fulfilling. What it’s really taught me is to stay consistent, keep showing up, do the work, and keep building and that is what I plan on doing here at Borroka.

