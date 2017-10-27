ad-fullscreen
MMA UFC

Michael Bisping says Georges St-Pierre will be next one to get dropped

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2017 - 7:28 pm
 

On a conference call ahead of UFC 217, UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping said he will finish the former welterweight champion, Georges St-Pierre, with his striking.

St-Pierre is coming off of a four-year layoff to face ‘The Count’ for the belt. The Canadian fighter said he feels healthy and ready for the challenge ahead.

The pair will square off in the main event of the pay-per-view card at Madison Square Garden on Nov.4.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter @HeidiFang.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
MMA UFC Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like