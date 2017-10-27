Michael Bisping says Georges St-Pierre will be next one to get dropped

On a conference call ahead of UFC 217, UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping said he will finish the former welterweight champion, Georges St-Pierre, with his striking.

Bisping: Georges St-Pierre will be the next one to get dropped (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

St-Pierre is coming off of a four-year layoff to face ‘The Count’ for the belt. The Canadian fighter said he feels healthy and ready for the challenge ahead.

The pair will square off in the main event of the pay-per-view card at Madison Square Garden on Nov.4.

