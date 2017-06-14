Mike Goldberg, Mauro Ranallo added to Bellator MMA broadcast team

Patricio Freire pose for photos at the weigh-in. Patricio Freire will be challenging Daniel Straus for the Featherweight title in Bellator 178 on April 20, 2017 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Bellator MMA broadcasts will have a familiar sound for many fans.

The organization announced Tuesday it has signed broadcasters Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo to multi-event broadcast agreements, beginning with a pay-per-view event June 24.

Goldberg was the longtime play-by-play voice on UFC broadcasts until his contract expired at the end of 2016 and was not renewed.

Ranallo, who worked with Bellator president Scott Coker in Strikeforce and also called the action for the Pride Fighting Championships, has been one of the top play-by-play voices in combat sports and will continue his role with Showtime boxing.

It is unclear how their duties will be shared. A release from Bellator said they will join a broadcast team that already includes Jimmy Smith, Jenn Brown and Chael Sonnen on Spike TV.

“Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo are two of the best in our business, and I couldn’t be happier about them joining the Bellator family,” Coker said in a news release. “In addition to June 24, we look forward to working together to make future Spike broadcasts even more exciting for our fans as we add further depth to an already-exceptional broadcast team.”

Bellator’s June 24 pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden in New York features a main event pitting Sonnen against Wanderlei Silva in a light heavyweight bout, and a heavyweight fight between Matt Mitrione and Fedor Emelianenko.

