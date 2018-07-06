MMA UFC

Mike Perry says he has nothing to lose against Paul Felder — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2018 - 9:46 pm
 

A welterweight matchup between Mike Perry and Paul Felder was moved up to the main card when Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega was scratched from UFC 226.

Felder is a late replacement for Perry whose original opponent, Yancy Medeiros, withdrew from their scheduled bout.

Felder was expected to face James Vick at UFC Fight Night 133. But Vick ended up getting signed to face Justin Gaethje and Felder was left without an opponent. He was shuffled over to compete against Perry at welterweight.

