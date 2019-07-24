Mistakes cost Jordan Williams Contender fight, contract with UFC
In the main event of Dana White’s Contender Series, middleweights Ramazan Kuramagmedov and Jordan Williams showcased their skills in an entertaining back-and-forth battle. Kurmagmedov remained undefeated and took home a split-decision victory.
However, White said the wrong man won and opted not to sign either fighter to the UFC.
Bill Quarantillo, Jamahal Hill and Sean Woodson all earned contracts to the UFC following their wins.
Check out the video above.
