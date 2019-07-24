Mistakes cost Jordan Williams Contender fight, contract with UFC

In the main event of Dana White’s Contender Series, middleweights Ramazan Kuramagmedov and Jordan Williams showcased their skills in an entertaining back-and-forth battle.

Dana White explains why he didn't sign Kuramagomedov or Williams to the UFC (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UFC President Dana White signed three fighters to the UFC based off of their performances on his Contender Series show. However the two fighters who put on a showcase in the main event, Ramazan Kuramagmedov and Jordan Williams, did not earn contracts. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In the main event of Dana White’s Contender Series, middleweights Ramazan Kuramagmedov and Jordan Williams showcased their skills in an entertaining back-and-forth battle. Kurmagmedov remained undefeated and took home a split-decision victory.

However, White said the wrong man won and opted not to sign either fighter to the UFC.

Bill Quarantillo, Jamahal Hill and Sean Woodson all earned contracts to the UFC following their wins.

